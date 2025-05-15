“We’re here for your journey” says Advantage Travel Partnership as it launches a bold new brand identity

A cornerstone of the rebrand is the launch of Advantage's sophisticated new digital platform, specifically designed to create seamless pathways

The Advantage Travel Partnership, the UK’s premier network of independent travel agents and travel management companies, announces the completion of its comprehensive rebrand, signalling an exciting new chapter in the organisation’s storied history. Following extensive market research and consultation with members, staff, business partners and consumers, Advantage has developed a powerful new brand identity that authentically reflects both its industry-leading position and ambitious growth trajectory. The rebrand represents not just a visual refresh but a strategic repositioning that aligns with the evolving needs of its diverse stakeholders not only today but tomorrow’s dynamic travel landscape.

The new brand architecture introduces the compelling strapline “We’re here for your journey” — a simple yet profound statement that encapsulates Advantage’s unwavering commitment to supporting all aspects of its members’ business journeys and their customers’ travel experiences. The rebranding encompasses: a sophisticated new logo and visual identity, a reimagined vision and mission statement, a distinctive set of brand values and a newly developed state-of-the-art digital platform with enhanced functionality.

The contemporary aesthetic of the rebrand positions Advantage as a forward-thinking, innovative organisation while honouring its rich heritage and reputation for excellence within the travel industry. Julia Lo Bue-Said, CEO of Advantage Travel Partnership, commented: “At Advantage, we’ve embarked on a transformative journey of our own. Working collaboratively with our members, suppliers, and my dedicated team, we’ve methodically crafted our strategy for the years ahead. This period of deep reflection has culminated in something truly extraordinary — a reimagined Mission, Vision, and set of Brand Values that will guide our path forward, all expressed through a refreshed corporate identity that speaks to our future.

“The meteoric trajectory of our organisation in recent years has outpaced our visual representation, and our collective success story — fundamentally, our members’ success story — deserves to be told through a brand that captures the energy, innovation and ambition that defines us. The time has come to create a more contemporary face for our business — one that authentically represents not just who we are today but boldly signals our aspirations for tomorrow. “Today’s Advantage stands as a dynamic, forward-thinking organisation positioned at the cutting edge of our industry. We offer a comprehensive single-stop solution — an unparalleled portfolio of products and services available to all members to ensure their businesses are fully equipped to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace. From managed services and commercial partnerships to marketing support, networking opportunities, global connectivity, business insurance, bonding services, and cutting-edge technology platforms — Advantage delivers everything our stakeholders need to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving travel ecosystem.”

Vision: To be the ultimate partner in the global travel community Mission: To empower and advance the interests of our stakeholders, fuelling their growth and helping them to thrive with an industry-leading, single-stop solution Brand Values: People-First

Committed to Excellence

Unified

Commercial Success

Be Bold and

Have Fun! A cornerstone of the rebrand is the launch of Advantage’s sophisticated new digital platform, specifically designed to create seamless pathways connecting consumers with member businesses. The site features an intuitive member search facility enabling consumers to easily locate their nearest travel agent or identify the most suitable travel management company for their needs.

The digital platform also introduces a comprehensive “News & Resources” hub, showcasing thought leadership content that reinforces Advantage’s position as an industry authority with wide-ranging expertise across the travel sector. David Forder, Marketing Director at The Advantage Travel Partnership, elaborated: “We’re tremendously excited about this rebrand. Our extensive stakeholder research provided invaluable insights into our brand positioning, revealing the need to streamline our identity, eliminate complexities, and articulate our value proposition with crystal clarity to prospective members and consumers alike. Until now, we’ve operated with multiple brands and visual identities, creating potential confusion in the marketplace. Our refreshed identity elegantly simplifies our positioning, centred around a cohesive single-stop solution under the unified Advantage Travel Partnership umbrella.