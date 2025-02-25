Royal Caribbean has once again set the bar for cruise vacations, unveiling the name and lineup of its third Icon Class ship, the Legend of the Seas. This new addition promises to triple the world’s best family vacation count, offering unparalleled experiences and adventures.The Icon Class legacy, introduced by the game-changing Icon of the Seas and followed by Star of the Seas, reaches new heights with the Legend of the Seas. Set to sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in November 2026, this revolutionary ship will offer 6-night Western Caribbean and 8-night Southern Caribbean vacations, including visits to the award-winning Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.Before making its grand Caribbean debut, Legend of the Seas will take vacationers on summer adventures in Europe, with 7-night Western Mediterranean vacations from Barcelona starting in August 2026. Travellers can look forward to exploring bucket-list destinations like France, Italy, and Spain, filled with historic sites, stunning landscapes, and sun-soaked beaches.Legend of the Seas is designed to cater to every type of traveller, featuring eight neighbourhoods with over 40 dining and drinking venues, adrenaline-pumping thrills, and unrivaled ways to chill. From the Crown’s Edge – a mix of skywalk, ropes course, and thrill ride – to the largest waterpark at sea, Category 6, there’s something for everyone. Sun-seekers can choose from seven pools, including the largest pool at sea, Royal Bay, the swim-up bar Swim & Tonic, and the adults-only Hideaway with its one-of-a-kind infinity pool. Families will love Surfside, a neighbourhood designed for young families, complete with activities and the three-story Ultimate Family Townhouse.Legend of the Seas will be Royal Caribbean’s fourth ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and will feature industry-leading environmental programs. From waste heat recovery systems to shore power connection, this ship advances Royal Caribbean Group’s goal of introducing a net-zero cruise ship by 2035.Legend of the Seas’ debut lineup will soon be available for booking on Royal Caribbean’s website, with Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members getting special access to book ahead of the official opening on Thursday, February 20. Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, said, “Legend of the Seas is the next bold step in this exciting era of vacations and the continuation of the Icon Class legacy. We look forward to bringing the revolutionary lineup of experiences to more families and adventurers across Europe, the Caribbean, and beyond.”Currently under construction in Turku, Finland, Legend of the Seas is set to become the next chapter of the world’s best family vacation. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be part of this incredible journey and create unforgettable memories with Royal Caribbean’s latest Icon Class ship.