Which travel companies are making a difference for silver travellers?

While many companies are capitalising on younger free and independent travellers (FITs), there are agencies and tour operators that work to help silver travellers get the trips of their dreams, ensuring accessibility, safety, and proper mobility from start to finish.

Per Grand View Research’s projections well up to 2030, experts note how companies actively seek to enhance travel experiences for an older clientele, building in relevant elements that will make their travels much easier and more enjoyable.

Such measures involve a greater deal of care, especially where health and physical safety are concerned, along with exceptional service quality and value for money.

Which companies are actively working with silver travellers?

As of March 2025, experts have listed 15 companies that offer tour packages or showcases specifically to older travellers.

These are:

SOTC Travel Limited

Intrepid Travel

Thomas Cook India Group

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited

Kesari Tours Pvt Ltd.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited

Trip.com Travel Singapore Pte. Ltd

Expedia, Inc.

MAKEMYTRIP PVT. LTD.

Liberty Travel

Collette Travel Service

Tauck

Abercrombie & Kent USA, LLC

Travel Leaders

Yatra Online Limited

Of this roster, three companies stand out thanks to the exceptional service they offer to travellers over the age of 60.

Travelling at your own pace with Intrepid Travel

Intrepid Travel is one of them, as the global firm has been offering travel experiences specifically developed for older adults.

Among Intrepid’s more popular offerings for the segment are tours paced at a much slower speed than the usual in order to help participants relax and enjoy a destination at their own pace.

Intrepid also offers itineraries developed with varying levels of mobility in mind and, in both cases, tour groups are smaller to offer a more personal and intimate experience to each participant.

Thomas Cook offers a personalised tour on the Indian Subcontinent

Silver tourism is a priority segment for those at theThomas Cook India Group who make it a point to consider the needs and preferences of older travellers.

Thomas Cook’s tailored packages put comfort, convenience, and safety first, offering a range of customised itineraries, specialised accommodations, and expertly-guided tours. The company prides itself on leisure trips to popular destinations and wellness retreats, as well as cultural expeditions.

Flight Centre Travel Group: service in diverse ways

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited is a global travel agency with a diverse portfolio that includes retail travel, corporate travel management, and wholesale travel services.

The company operates under various brands, including Flight Centre, StudentUniverse, and Travel Associates, catering to different customer needs, and this diversity has enabled them to look closer at the specific needs of an older client base.

That said, Flight Centre’s brands provide specialised services and tailored travel packages that address older adults’ unique preferences and requirements.

Among the options on offer are leisurely and culturally enriching tours, comfortable accommodations, as well as itineraries designed to accommodate varying mobility and health needs.