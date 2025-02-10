Kenyan luxury safari operator Wild Whispers put its best foot forward at the recently concluded OTM Mumbai 2025.

During the event which ran from 30th January to 1st February, Wild Whispers executives used this platform to engage with Indian travellers seeking high-end, immersive safari holidays in Africa.

According to Wild Whispers chief executive Aman Shah: “Safari tourism is no longer just about wildlife viewing, it’s about immersive experiences that leave a lasting impact.

Shah added that OTM 2025 gave them an opportunity to connect with Indian travellers and showcase their exclusive itineraries.

Creating unforgettable sojourns

With Kenya witnessing an increasing number of Indian visitors, Wild Whispers’ successful presence at OTM 2025 proved their commitment to making African safaris more accessible and unforgettable for the discerning Indian traveller.

Kenya’s breathtaking landscapes, from the Maasai Mara’s Great Migration to serene conservancies offering private wildlife encounters, continued to captivate visitors at the event.

Likewise, Wild Whispers’ luxurious, and customised safari experiences generated significant interest, with travel professionals and attendees eager to explore tailor-made African adventures.

The safari operator also sought to lure in clients with their lavish tented camps and tailor-made adventures that combine conservation with comfort.