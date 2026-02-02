Windstar’s Star Seeker Debuts: New All‑Suite Yacht Brings Small‑Ship Luxury to the Caribbean, Alaska, Japan and Southeast Asia

Windstar Cruises has officially welcomed its newest all‑suite yacht, Star Seeker, with an intimate christening in Miami on 15 January 2026, marking the first newbuild for the line’s Star Class fleet. Designed for just 224 guests and focused on immersive itineraries, the ship now begins a debut season that spans the Caribbean, Alaska, Japan and Southeast Asia before sister ship Star Explorer joins the fleet in late 2026.

Christening in Miami: A Family Tradition at Sea

At the Miami christening event, Libby Anschutz—daughter of Windstar owner Phil Anschutz—served as Godmother, delivering a personal blessing and performing the traditional Champagne bottle break against the hull to formally name Star Seeker. This continues a strong family connection: Libby’s mother, Nancy Anschutz, is Godmother of Star Pride, and her sister Sarah will christen Star Explorer in London in June 2027.

Windstar President Christopher Prelog opened the celebration by highlighting the line’s hallmark culture of warmth and genuine service, tracing it back to Windstar’s origins with two small sailing ships. Captain Tom Schofield introduced his senior officers and crew, while three current ship godmothers—Louise Andren (Wind Star), Nancy Anschutz (Star Pride) and Gloria Bohan (Star Legend)—were on hand to welcome both the new yacht and its Godmother. The evening concluded with a blessing from Pastor Bill White and a firework send‑off over the harbour.

Star Seeker: Inside Windstar’s New All‑Suite Yacht

Star Seeker is the first purpose‑built new ship for Windstar’s Star Class, carrying only 224 guests in 112 suites for an intimate, yacht‑style experience. Most accommodations feature a private veranda or floor‑to‑ceiling infinity windows, including two new aft‑facing Horizon Owner’s Suites with wraparound balconies for panoramic sea views. Suites are designed for comfort and understated elegance, with walk‑in mosaic glass showers, fully stocked minibars and elevated amenities in higher categories.

Onboard, guests can enjoy five included dining venues, offering a mix of relaxed and refined options, plus a full‑service spa accessed via a dramatic two‑deck entrance. A reimagined Marina with direct ocean access anchors Windstar’s popular watersports programme, providing an easy launch point for swimming, paddling and other complimentary activities. The overall atmosphere remains Windstar’s hallmark blend of relaxed, clubby and casually luxurious, supported by a warm, attentive crew.

Where Star Seeker Sails: 2026–2027 Highlights

Following its christening, Star Seeker departed Miami on an 8‑night Christening Sailing to San Juan, calling in the Dominican Republic and the British Virgin Islands. Throughout 2026 the yacht will:

Explore the Caribbean with multiple itineraries that take advantage of the ship’s small size to visit yacht harbours and less‑crowded anchorages.

Head north to Alaska, offering scenic itineraries such as 7‑day Scenic Alaska and 10‑day Alaskan Splendor, ideal for guests who want a small‑ship alternative in the region.

Sail across to Japan and Southeast Asia, with a strong focus on immersive experiences in Thailand and Vietnam, plus a 10‑day Grand Japan itinerary and a brand‑new Mystery Cruise concept.

This deployment pattern lets returning Windstar guests experience familiar regions from a new, all‑suite platform, while first‑timers can sample Windstar’s small‑ship style in multiple parts of the world using the same ship as a base.

Looking Ahead: Star Explorer Joins the Fleet

Star Explorer, sister ship to Star Seeker, will debut in December 2026 and is designed to bring Windstar’s small‑ship style to some of Europe’s most character‑rich and hard‑to‑reach destinations year‑round. Also carrying just 224 guests in 112 spacious suites (many with verandas or infinity windows and its own Horizon Owner’s Suites), the ship will be configured to sail where bigger vessels simply cannot.

Planned European routes include river‑style calls directly into London on the Thames, Bordeaux, Rouen and Caen, as well as itineraries through the British Isles, Ireland, the Baltics, Norway’s fjords, Northern Spain, France and Portugal. Longer stays and overnights are planned in cities like Stockholm, Tallinn, Bordeaux, San Sebastián and Biarritz, with Windstar‑first ports such as Puerto Banús, the chic marina gateway to Marbella. Onboard, guests will find World Spa by Windstar, Yacht Club Café, Basil + Bamboo, Amphora, the signature Marina and the same open‑seating dining and relaxed refinement introduced on Star Seeker.

How to Book Star Seeker and Star Explorer

Travellers interested in Windstar’s new all‑suite yachts can choose from multiple 2026 Star Seeker itineraries across Alaska, the Caribbean, Asia and Latin America, as well as early 2027 voyages in Japan and Southeast Asia. Star Explorer’s European programme from late 2026 and 2027 will open up additional options for small‑ship exploration in the Med, Northern Europe and Atlantic coasts.

Bookings can be made online via Windstar’s website, through a preferred travel advisor.