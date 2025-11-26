WTTC Announces Bain & Company as New Industry Partner

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) is pleased to welcome Bain & Company as its newest Industry Partner, further strengthening the Council’s network of leading organisations supporting the strategic development of the global Travel & Tourism sector.

Renowned for its rigorous analytical approach and its role advising leading businesses through major industry transitions, Bain & Company has supported companies across the entire Travel & Tourism value chain for decades.

With teams in 67 cities across 40 countries, the firm brings a unique combination of global reach and sector depth, having advised airlines, hotels, online travel platforms, rental operators, cruise lines, location-based entertainment, and investors on how to stay competitive in an increasingly complex marketplace.

Bain & Company’s work spans customer insight, digital and technological transformation, performance improvement, experience design, and long-term commercial strategy. Its Travel and Leisure practice has helped organisations understand emerging traveller behaviour, strengthen commercial decision making, and adapt to shifts in demand and operating models.

Gloria Guevara, WTTC Interim President & CEO, said: “Bain & Company joins WTTC at a moment when insight agility and evidence-driven strategies are more important than ever for Travel & Tourism. With experience advising organisations across the sector, they bring a unique combination of strategic vision and practical insight.

“Their dedication to rigorous analysis and long-term value creation reflects the Council’s commitment to supporting a resilient and competitive sector.”

Andrea Alori, Partner at Bain & Company, said: “We are delighted to join WTTC, an organisation that shares our commitment to helping companies in the Travel & Tourism sector better understand customer dynamics, navigate challenges and opportunities, and build strategies that ensure growth and sustainability.”

By joining as an Industry Partner, Bain & Company will contribute to WTTC’s evidence-based programmes, policy initiatives, and strategic dialogues. Its experience across global markets will support efforts to enhance long term resilience and ensure the sector continues to deliver economic and social value for travellers, businesses, and communities worldwide.