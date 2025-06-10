WTTC: foreign visitor spending in India hits an all-time high

A new report from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) shows that spending on the part of foreign travellers to India hit a record high of US$36.8 billion as of end-2024.

According to the WTTC’s latest Economic Impact Research (EIR), the current total is nine percent higher than the previous peak total reported at the end of 2019.

The latest EIR also pointed out how, after a prolonged reliance on domestic travel spend following the pandemic, international travel is not only back but it’s stronger than ever, reaching unprecedented levels over the past year.

According to the data, while domestic travel has remained a vital force, with spending soaring to 22 percent above 2019 levels, the revival of international tourism is now propelling the sector into a bold new era of growth.

WTTC president and chief executive Julia Simpson said: “India's Travel & Tourism sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, with international visitor numbers now at record highs after a period of strong domestic reliance.”

Simpson added that the WTTC strongly supports the Indian government’s plans to simplify the e-visa process.

She said: “While visa-on-arrival and e-visa systems are in place, reciprocal policies and long delays for key markets like the U.S., where appointments are reportedly unavailable until 2026, continue to hinder tourists. Making it easier to visit India is one of the fastest ways to unlock further international arrivals and spending.”

The global tourism body's research also showed how India's business travel sector is experiencing record growth, with combined domestic and international spending in the past year surpassing the 2019 peak by 2.6 percent.

A vital contributor to the Indian economy

The combined travel and tourism sectors contributed significantly to the Indian economy last year, 20 percent ahead of 2019.

However, even with a young, educated population facing rapid automation through AI, the sector remains a critical source of employment and opportunity.

Strengthening infrastructure, including high-speed rail and smart mobility solutions, will be essential to reach the sector’s true potential and raise its GDP contribution toward ten to 11 percent.

The sector also supported an all-time high of almost 46.5 million jobs, equivalent to 9.1 percent of total employment across India.



It should also be noted that the country welcomed 20 million international visitors in 2024, approximately 2.3 million more than 2019.

The 2024 arrivals total reaffirms India’s status as a leading global destination and underscoring the renewed international confidence in its tourism offerings.

To maintain this momentum, WTTC calls for continued investment and targeted policy support, and urges the government to reconsider its recent decision to reduce funding for overseas tourism promotion.

An optimistic forecast

WTTC is forecasting another record-breaking year for India’s Travel & Tourism sector with its economic contribution set to reach new heights by the end of this year, whilst employment in the sector is expected to reach more than 48 million.

As the sector expands, there’s a significant opportunity to foster homegrown entrepreneurship, particularly in luxury travel experiences, which are gaining strong traction among new generations of travellers and investors.

By 2035, it is expected that the joint contribution of the travel and tourism sectors to the national economy will almost double, employing almost 64 million people.

The WTTC also pointed out that India is well-placed to become one of the world’s most dynamic tourism economies, with its dynamic mix of heritage, natural beauty, and modern innovation.

This includes unlocking the potential of small and medium-sized enterprises which form the backbone of the sector and drive innovation across communities and regions.

That said, WTTC called on the government to match the sector’s resilience and ambition with clear and consistent policy support.