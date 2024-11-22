Z Hotels, renowned for offering affordable luxury in prime city locations, announces the opening of its newest property in Leicester Square is set for early 2025.

The latest property, located at Garrick House, 3-5 Charing Cross Road, London, WC2H 0HA, marks the 12th addition to its capital portfolio, and 15th across the United Kingdom, which include Bath, Glasgow, and Liverpool.

It will stand as Z Hotels’ new centre piece property, offering guests stylish, comfortable accommodation right in the heart of one of London’s most iconic and vibrant areas, perfect for travellers looking for a special city stop-over.

The new hotel will consist of 95 bedrooms, fitted to the highest standards, with a ground floor reception. There will also be brand-new, state of the art plant equipment and low carbon technologies, all essential components to improve the sustainable characteristics and energy efficiency of the property. All rooms will maintain Z Hotels signature style of compact luxury, ensuring a seamless blend of comfort without the hefty price tag.

Perfectly positioned in Leicester Square, guests will have immediate access to some of the city’s most popular landmarks, including West End theatres, Trafalgar Square, Covent Garden, and countless restaurants and entertainment venues. Whether traveling for business or leisure, visitors will enjoy unparalleled convenience, with excellent transport links just a short walk away.

Bev King, Founder and CEO of Z Hotels, said: “We are delighted to bring Z Hotels to Leicester Square, one of London’s most vibrant, iconic locations. Our aim is to provide guests with an exceptional experience that combines affordable luxury with an unbeatable location.

Whether our customers are here to explore London’s rich culture, attend a show, or simply enjoy a weekend getaway, our Leicester Square property will offer everything they need in a stylish and welcoming environment, which is a Z Hotels guarantee”.

Z Hotels are working with environmental partners to help make the property as sustainable as possible. The enhancement of the energy performance with overall carbon reduction is possible through energy efficiency improvements to the building, implementing low and zero carbon technologies. Water consumption will be reduced by using water saving devices including shower flow limiters and tap aerators in all rooms.

The strategic development of Z Hotels new hotel in Leicester Square is also reinforced by Heart of London Business Alliance (HOLBA), announcing that the Leicester Square and Piccadilly Circus area has once again been awarded the Purple Flag accreditation for its evening and night-time economy (ENTE).

Z Hotels also offers a free membership programme. For those customers looking to spend lots a quality time in the city, whether it’s solo travel, family fun, making memories with friends, exploring sights with a significant other, or just simply for business, it’s a no brainer. Z Hotels offers an easy sign-up process that delivers benefits such as,10% discount from public rate in all Z hotels, complimentary cheese and wine, free room upgrade and early check in/late check out – subject to availability, 10% discount for F&B purchase (excl. breakfast), and complimentary tea & coffee any time of day.