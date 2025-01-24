Zostel, India’s largest and most trusted backpacker hostel chain, has announced the launch of Zo Trips, a groundbreaking initiative designed to bring order and convenience to the fragmented group travel market in India. With this offering, Zostel aspires to make exploring breathtaking destinations a seamless and enjoyable experience for solo travellers, couples, and groups.

Zo Trips provides short (1-3 days) as well as long (6-9 days) curated travel experiences, catering to a diverse range of travellers. Whether traveling alone, with friends, or family, participants can join a group to explore destinations without the stress of organizing accommodations, transportation, or activities. Itineraries cover stunning Indian locations like Meghalaya, Andamans, Zanskar, Spiti, Tawang, and Kerala, along with international destinations such as Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Thailand, Bhutan, and Nepal. By collaborating with local experts, Zo Trips provides facilities that include self-drive expeditions, trips clubbed with concerts or entertainment events, & multi-day treks to provide an authentic experience.

Dharamveer Singh Chouhan, Co-founder & CEO of Zostel, commented on the initiative, “We are delighted to announce the launch of Zo Trips, an initiative that reflects Zostel’s commitment to redefining travel for the new-age explorer. Zo Trips stands out with its expertly curated itineraries, which adopt a 100% local approach by working closely with local communities. Our travellers will experience destinations beyond typical sightseeing, with adventure activities like scuba diving, cruising, ziplining, hikes, cultural exchanges, and food tours, ensuring an enriching and memorable journey.

With the group travel sector in India growing at a robust CAGR of over 12%, modern travellers are increasingly seeking dependable platforms for evocative journeys. The fragmented group travel market has often left travellers grappling with inconsistent quality, hidden costs, and a lack of authentic experiences in domestic and international travel. Zo Trips aims to bridge this gap by providing structured, high-quality, and trustworthy travel solutions that allow adventurers to focus on the joy of exploration.

He further added, “In the coming months, we plan to expand Zo Trips not only across iconic and hidden Indian destinations but also internationally, with trips to over 15 countries and 100+ domestic destinations, by the end of this year. This marks an exciting step forward in our mission to bring reliable, affordable, and exceptional group travel experiences to travellers worldwide. ”

The current group travel landscape in India is dominated by smaller, unregulated players, leaving many travellers dissatisfied with subpar experiences. For most, organizing quality accommodations, smooth transportation, and unique activities is an overwhelming task. Zo Trips simplifies this process, ensuring travellers can focus on enjoying their journeys while discovering popular and lesser-known destinations.

Zo Trips’ pilot phase, has already attracted 3000+ travellers, who have lauded the well-planned and enriching experiences. The service has already garnered significant interest from domestic and international travellers alike. With options for long and short trips tailored to seasonal activities, Zo Trips offers something for every type of traveller. From trekking adventures in Spiti to untouched and unheard destinations such as Anini in Arunachal Pradesh or Zanskar in Kashmir- that are much-loved by Zostel fanatics, these journeys are designed to leave lasting impressions.

With the introduction of Zo Trips, Zostel solidifies its position as a leading organized travel platform in India. By combining convenience, affordability, and exceptional experiences, Zo Trips encourages travellers to simply pack their bags and embrace the joy of exploration.