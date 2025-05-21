1,200+ travel agents walk nearly 70,000 miles in NCL’s ‘Walk for Wellness’

Final countdown begins – participants encouraged to keep walking tohit 120,000-mile goal by month’s end and raise £15,000 for charity.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCL) second annual Walk for Wellness scheme is picking up pace, with over 1,200 travel agents across the UK and Ireland already clocking up nearly 70,000 miles — the equivalent of almost walking three times around the globe — at just the halfway point of the initiative.

Following the resounding success of last year’s campaign, NCL tripled its original 40,000-mile goal to an ambitious 120,000 miles for 2025 — and agents are rising to the challenge in full force. The initiative not only encourages physical activity and improved mental well-being but also supports two vital charities in the travel industry: Abta LifeLine and the ITAA Benevolent Fund. If the distance target is met by 31st May, NCL will donate a total of £15,000 between the two organisations, helping provide financial support, food vouchers, and aid with essential bills to those in the travel trade facing hardship.

Gary Anslow, Vice President and Head of UK & Ireland at NCL, said: “For the second year in a row, Walk for Wellness has captured the imagination of travel agents across the UK & Ireland, with over 1,200 participants enjoying the longer days and the warmer weather. We’re thrilled to build on last year’s success, welcoming many new participants and seeing a lot of familiar faces return and continue to invest in their well-being. It’s also being enjoyed by the team at NCL, and we did a wonderful walk around the parks of Southampton, enjoying each other’s company and getting those steps in, followed by pizza delivery. Wellness is about balance – what could be better than that?!”

And the energy doesn’t stop there – NCL team members have shared their own feedback on the campaign: “It is so motivating to see the number of steps and walked distance going up on the app! This beautiful initiative definitely encourages me to have a more active lifestyle while feeling good about contributing to a good cause!” – Miguel Fernandez “Great opportunity to walk my dog Picasso and keep it a positive habit for both of us.” – Alfonso Murillo “Foot forward for your health, foot forward for your life.” – Guillermo Argudin “Every step counts towards a healthier you. Let’s burn all those Pastizzi!” – Joseph Abela