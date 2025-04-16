Outbound Tour Operators Association of India (OTOAI) recently hosted a high-profile industry gathering at Le Meridien, New Delhi, announcing its 6th Convention to be held in Moscow. The conference witnessed the presence of distinguished dignitaries from both India and the Moscow City Tourism Committee, marking a significant milestone in strengthening tourism ties between the two nations.

The event was attended by approximately 50 tourism stakeholders including members of OTOAI executive committee, delegates from the Moscow City Tourism Committee and prominent media representatives. These distinguished representatives captivated attendees with compelling insights into Moscow’s world-class attractions, from its iconic architectural treasures to exclusive cultural experiences specifically curated for the discerning Indian travel fraternity. The conference comprised presentations highlighting Moscow’s stunning architectural marvels, rich cultural heritage, and world-class hospitality infrastructure.

Addressing the gathering, Himanshu Patil, President, OTOAI said: “This convention represents a pivotal moment in India-Russia tourism relations. Moscow stands out as a perfect blend of historical grandeur and contemporary sophistication – precisely what Indian travellers are seeking today. As global travel patterns evolve, our partnership with Moscow City Tourism Committee will enable Indian tourists to explore beyond the traditional destinations. Through this convention, we aim to create a framework for increased tourism exchanges benefiting operators from both nations, positioning Moscow as a premier destination in India’s outbound tourism portfolio.”

The gathering was presided over by Shravan Bhalla, Convention Chairman, alongside Monia Kapoor as the Co-Chairman for the Convention. Shravan Bhalla presented a detailed framework of the upcoming convention’s structure and agenda. The B2B interactions facilitated valuable networking opportunities, laying the groundwork for an enhanced and long-term partnership between Indian outbound tour operators and their Moscow counterparts. A significant milestone of the conference was the formal signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Anastasia Popova, Head of Business Tourism Development Department of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, and Shravan Bhalla, Convention Chairman, OTOAI, symbolising the commitment to strengthening tourism ties.

Further, Anastasia Popova, Head of Business Tourism Development Department of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, expressed enthusiasm about hosting the convention in partnership with OTOAI stating, “We are honoured that the 6th convention will be held in Moscow. Holding such a major event in the heart of our capital is testimony to the fact that relations between India and Moscow continue to expand and strengthen. We see this as a great potential and from our side will continue to work towards developing our city’s tourism offerings. Business travellers in Moscow enjoy top-notch conference venues, modern transportation, and a vibrant social scene. The capital provides a truly high level of comfort, safety and cultural heritage for leisure travellers to enjoy as well as unique venues and unparalleled experiences for sophisticated MICE travellers.”

The convention, scheduled to take place from 10th July to 13th July 2025 in Moscow, is expected to attract approximately 180 delegates from across India. The program will feature comprehensive business sessions, B2B networking opportunities, destination showcases, and cultural experiences. The post-convention tour will allow delegates to visit St. Petersburg for a period of 3 nights, which in July offers a captivating blend of vibrant city life and the magic of the White Nights. Historic palaces and cathedrals, canals and bridges, parks and gardens, all appear transformed under the soft, lingering light. Whether exploring iconic landmarks or discovering hidden gems, St. Petersburg in July is an unforgettable experience, blending historical grandeur with a modern, energetic pulse.