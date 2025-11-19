7 in 10 Trips Are Planned by Women in India: Thrillophila Report

Thrillophilia has released its Women & Travel Decisions 2025 report, revealing a quiet but powerful shift inside Indian households. The country’s real travel decision-maker today is not the travel agent, the algorithm, or the loudest voice in the room; it is the woman who plans, filters, budgets, and ultimately shapes the family’s entire travel experience. Based on an analysis of 212,000 itineraries and 8.9 million planning signals, the report finds that women now influence or directly design 72% of India’s leisure trips, taking ownership of everything from budgeting and safety to emotional comfort and experience curation.

Women tend to book earlier, compare more carefully, and stress-test their choices before confirming a trip. On average, they book nine days ahead of time, which helps avoid price spikes, keeps itineraries stable, and reduces cancellations by 18%. They also read more reviews, open more photos, and circulate itineraries in family or friends’ groups more often, ensuring every detail is checked before a plan is final. Interestingly, even though women choose the destination, stay, experiences, and pacing, 62% of payments on women-planned couple trips are still made by men.

According to Thrillophilia’s data, women also have a signature vibe, the smart luxury aesthetic; Not flashy, just thoughtful indulgence, boutique stays, spa time, wellness walks, and unhurried sunrises. Women’s carts contain 28% more of these quality upgrades, yet overall spend stays within 6% of men’s. Unarguably, women aren’t splurging more; they are splurging smarter.

Women also apply over three times as many safety filters, which means fewer trip emergencies and a 23% drop in SOS calls, proving that women research and read about what they book.

Chitra Gurnani Daga, Co-founder, Thrillophilia, said,“Indian leisure is increasingly a She-Planner economy. Women are curating smarter itineraries, earlier bookings, safety-first choices, and meaningful upgrades without blowing the budget. As women continue to lead India’s travel decisions, the industry is shifting toward more thoughtful planning, better value choices, and deeply curated experiences.”

For domestic vacations, women lean towards slow yet value destinations like Rajasthan, Kerala, with Goa third on the list. Internationally, women lean towards destinations that are value and luxury, both including Bali, Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Travelling with kids and family, Thrillophilia’s data shows that women choose slow mornings, one marquee activity, and early dinners, leading to 7% fewer reschedules on planned itineraries. For families, this approach isn’t just a preference; it is a practical strategy that keeps trips smoother and more predictable.The most dramatic rise is coming from Tier 2 India. Indore, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Jaipur are emerging as the fastest-growing geographies for women planners, with Indore alone showing 31% YoY growth. As India’s She-Planner Economy grows, the implications extend far beyond destinations and itineraries; they will increasingly be shaped by a growing women-led travel ecosystem.