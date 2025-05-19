7 Must-See ‘Culture Experiences’ in Abu Dhabi

With International Museum Day on the horizon, it is the perfect time to explore the wide breadth of diverse cultural experiences on offer in Abu Dhabi. From world-renowned museums like the Louvre Abu Dhabi to the oldest museum in the UAE, there’s plenty to inspire a culture-filled itinerary and encourage a day of immersion, exploration and discovery.

Immerse yourself in the arts at Saadiyat Cultural District

Saadiyat Cultural District is a vibrant hub of museums and cultural institutions that celebrate the achievements of the past while creating opportunities for the future. Home to iconic destinations like Louvre Abu Dhabi, Manarat Al Saadiyat, teamLab Phenomena and Berklee Abu Dhabi, the district will soon welcome the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. With the district on track for construction completion in 2025, it is poised to reaffirm its position as one of the leading cultural experiences in the world.

Explore exhibitions at the Louvre Abu Dhabi

Step inside the Louvre Abu Dhabi and immerse yourself in culture and art from around the world. From standout pieces like a large standing figure of Buddha to a captivating artwork of Mount Fuji, the museum is filled with masterpieces that tell rich tales of history. The museum’s galleries follow a chronological order, weaving a connection across cultures and time periods. Explore the permanent galleries, catch a limited-time exhibition like Kings and Queens of Africa or simply enjoy a coffee under the iconic dome. Offering free entry for UAE residents on 18 May in celebration of International Museum Day, cultural immersion has never been easier!

Journey through history at Al Ain Museum

As the oldest museum in the UAE, the Al Ain Museum is a must-visit for every history buff. The museum follows Al Ain’s history from the Stone Age through to the foundation of UAE in 1971. Divided into three main sections, Archaeology, Ethnography and Gifts, it offers a glimpse into the culture and traditions that have shaped the region. It’s also home to an array of gifts given to the late Sheikh Zayed, including a moon rock from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) after the historic Apollo 17 trip to the moon.

Walk through a living canvas at teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi

Step inside a space where art moves with you. teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi offers a multi-sensory journey where art, science, and technology collide. This unique and immersive art experience features dynamic, ever-evolving exhibits that engage sight, sound, and touch—ensuring no two visits are the same.

Discover a legacy at Qasr Al Muwaiji – Al Ain

While exploring Al Ain, visit Qasr Al Muwaiji, the birthplace of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who served as the second President of the United Arab Emirates from 2004 until his passing in 2022. This beautifully restored fort offers immersive exhibits that narrate the early life of Sheikh Khalifa, highlighting his journey from his formative years to becoming a pivotal leader in the UAE’s history. The fort also provides insights into the nation’s heritage, making it a significant cultural landmark.

Learn through play at the Children’s Museum

Make learning fun with a visit to the Children’s Museum, an interactive space within the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi that sparks creativity and curiosity through hands-on exhibits and storytelling. Striking the perfect balance between play and education, it’s a space for little ones to explore ideas through art while grown-ups enjoy the galleries nearby.

Discover UAE’s history at Qasr Al Watan

A working Presidential palace and a symbol of the rich heritage of the UAE, Qasr Al Watan is a landmark that invites visitors to discover the rich history and tradition that has shaped the UAE. Home to a vast library focused on the culture, development and achievements of the country, there is much to uncover in the palace. The Palace In Motion show, a captivating light and sound display projected onto the palace, is a must-see, bringing the UAE’s story to life in three mesmerizing acts.