Luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent presents a total brand refresh that truly embodies the spirit of adventure that spurred on its founder Geoffrey Kent.

The revitalised brand likewise sports a beautifully elevated aesthetic designed for the discerning modern traveller in the contemporary age.

The company’s new tagline, Life, Well-Travelled, calls to mind the notion that travel gives us our most precious memories, and that to travel with Abercrombie & Kent is to always travel well.

A&K Travel Group chief marketing officer Peter Chipchase explained: “Joining A&K, I quickly became obsessed with Geoffrey Kent’s founding act, and his ethos of ‘adventure by day, luxury by night.’ At the heart of the brand’s DNA is this original spirit of adventure and discovery but done in a beautifully elevated and curated way. Life, Well-Travelled is about unlocking a world of impossible possibilities: when you travel with A&K, you know you’re doing it right.”

Opening a new chapter

The rebrand heralds the start of an exciting new chapter for Abercrombie & Kent.

The company’s global team of journey designers are crafting and curating a collection of trailblazing adventures and highly exclusive experiences, essentially setting a new standard for experiential luxury travel.

This commitment extends to A&K Philanthropy (AKP), a cornerstone of the brand and a pioneering force in community conservation.

With a refreshed look and a new website, AKP is more dedicated than ever to positively impacting the lives and livelihoods in the communities where A&K travels.

A richly evocative visual identity

The tagline is brought to life through a refreshed visual identity, developed in partnership with New York-based design agency King & Partners.

Central to the new visual identity is the sleek and modern monogram: this dynamic emblem of travel and discovery draws inspiration from the timeless compass.

The clean, intersecting lines of the letters are representative of direction, movement, and the boundless possibilities of exploration.

The design reflects both modern sophistication and the adventurous spirit for which A&K is renowned.

The radiating lines subtly suggest forward momentum, embodying A&K’s commitment to creating unforgettable journeys.

More than a logo, the monogram serves as an invitation: a compass pointing toward extraordinary adventures.

Inspired by the world A&K unlocks, the colour palette features an elegant, elevated blend of warm tones and an exciting Burnt Sienna.

Reminiscent of sun-drenched sands and the rich terracotta hues found throughout Morocco, it evokes the warmth of destinations like Egypt and Africa, two of A&K’s heartlands.

The palette is rounded out by timeless neutrals like Linen, a hue reminiscent of the safari tents that embody A&K’s adventurous spirit; and Canvas, reflecting the colour of the explorer’s trusty travel bag, a symbol of A&K’s enduring legacy of exploration.

Warm Sand, echoing the sun-kissed beaches of the world’s most sought-after destinations, and Onyx, representing the sophistication and timeless elegance that defines A&K’s travel experiences, complete the palette.

Into the A&K Sanctuary

The rebranding of Sanctuary Retreats to A&K Sanctuary is another aspect of the brand refresh.

A&K Sanctuary is, at press time, undergoing a significant period of development with new builds, rebuilds and the launch of its first riverboat in Peru, marking an exciting time in its history.

This strategic move unifies the luxury safari camp, lodge, and riverboat portfolio, making each property a stand-out product in its own right, under the globally recognised Abercrombie & Kent name.

Covering everything from inspiration to booking

Reflecting A&K’s commitment to innovation and providing a best-in-class user experience, the refresh includes a newly consolidated digital presence. This encompasses a streamlined approach across all platforms, including a unified website and social media channels.

A&K has streamlined content from three consumer websites into a single, unified .com platform.

This global website offers a seamless and immersive experience for travelers, providing easy access to information and inspiration for planning dream journeys.

The world-class, industry-leading website also offers users the ability to create their own tailor-made journeys digitally to save to a book-it lists to discuss with their Travel Advisor.

A&K boasts a talented in-house marketing team with a wealth of experience from renowned brands.

Leading journalists, formerly with publications like Condé Nast Traveler, now craft compelling editorial-driven stories that capture the essence of A&K’s adventurous spirit and dedication to experiential luxury travel.

This expertise extends to the team’s senior members, who bring valuable experience from luxury hospitality leaders such as Belmond and Soho House, as well as lifestyle giants including LVMH, De Beers, Bally, and L’Oréal.

This ensures a cohesive and impactful media and partnerships strategy, further elevating the A&K brand.

Introducing Souvenir

The refresh also includes A&K’s brand-new magazine: Souvenir.

Inspired by the power of mementos to evoke cherished travel memories, this beautifully designed publication features captivating stories from some of the world’s leading travel writers and photographers.

Dispatched to all seven continents, these storytellers have captured the essence of A&K’s adventurous spirit in fresh and engaging content.

According to Chipchase: “Souvenir will transport our audience to the heart of the A&K experience, immersing them in the destinations, cultures, and adventures that define ‘Life, Well-Travelled.’”