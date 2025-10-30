ABTA launches Skills Survey to understand members’ workforce needs

ABTA is inviting members to take part in its new annual Skills Survey, launched on Thursday 30 October, to inform ABTA’s ongoing work on the travel industry’s current and future workforce needs. The survey aims to gather insights from ABTA members on recruitment challenges as well as current and emerging skills gaps. It also looks at how businesses are using apprenticeships, graduate programmes and partnerships with education providers to attract and develop future talent.

The survey findings will be used to inform ABTA’s work with industry partners to address skills and recruitment challenges, ensuring that members receive the support they need to attract, retain and develop talent.

Members are encouraged to complete the survey by Monday 15 December. It takes less than 30 minutes to complete and responses will remain confidential. Members can take part here: ABTA Skills Survey.

The initiative forms part of ABTA’s broader programme of work on education and skills, which focuses on promoting careers in travel and strengthening the pipeline of new talent through partnerships with schools, universities, and training providers. ABTA also established the Travel Industry Skills Working Group, a cross-sector forum that identifies priority skills gaps, shares practical solutions, and works with government and industry bodies to improve recruitment, training, and career development across the tourism workforce.

Vicki Wolf, Head of Education and Career Development, said: “A skilled and resilient workforce is essential to the strength and future success of the travel industry It is essential that we understand future skills gaps and current recruitment issues.

“This survey will provide valuable insight into where the pressure points are, from recruitment to training, and help us make a strong case for the policy changes and practical support needed to develop the next generation of travel professionals.”

The Skills Survey will be run annually to monitor how workforce needs are changing across the travel industry, helping ABTA and its partners understand emerging challenges and shape future support for members.