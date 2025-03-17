Accenture is collaborating with Air France-KLM to transform and migrate the airline group’s existing digital applications to the cloud, moving away from its three proprietary data centers. The transition will enhance all operational functions across the organization, including passenger transport, cargo services and aircraft maintenance. This multi-year initiative aims to provide the airline group with increased agility, adapting the availability of resources in real time to ensure greater business resilience through cloud, data and AI, including generative AI (gen AI).

As part of this work, Accenture and Air France-KLM have defined a common operating model with a governance process, allowing Accenture to co-lead the whole initiative. Together, they have established a cloud migration factory that uses predefined processes and reusable templates, enabling the simultaneous migration and transformation of Air France-KLM’s existing applications in the cloud. This industrialized approach, combined with strong quality and delivery standards, has already led to the deployment of 350 applications with a high success rate, thereby fulfilling an ambitious delivery roadmap and allowing for a faster time-to-market of the applications.

The transformation has made a positive impact on Air France-KLM’s operations by providing increased resilience. This new cloud infrastructure enables the airline group to access information in real time, supporting data-driven decision-making and stronger collaboration. This infrastructure was put to the test on the occasion of a recent sales campaign in France and the Netherlands during which the scalability of the cloud provided quick access to a large number of resources.

“Together with Air France-KLM, we are building resilience and new growth opportunities by harnessing the power of cloud and gen AI,” said Sabine Bechelani, managing director for Travel and client account lead at Accenture. “This collaboration underscores our ability to help clients establish the digital core needed to successfully compete in the operationally complex and highly competitive market of air travel. As a result, we are enabling our clients to thrive and innovate with speed, efficiency and access to information.”

“This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our ongoing digital transformation,” said Pierre-Olivier Bandet, Executive Vice President Information Systems, Air France-KLM. “By leveraging cloud and AI, we can build more flexible and efficient operations that enhance agility and performance across the organization. Our work with Accenture will help us unlock new opportunities to streamline processes, optimize decision-making, and leverage data to continuously improve the travel experience for millions of customers.”