Accor and Community Corporate Expand Refugee Hiring Pathways 

As the world marks World Refugee Day on 20 June, Accor and Community Corporate are proud to announce a growing partnership dedicated to building more inclusive and human-centred workplaces across Australia. Together, the organisations are transforming lives through employer-led pathways that welcome, support and elevate refugee and migrant talent.

In a country where only 6% of refugees find employment in their first six months and just 23% within two years, the need for employer leadership is urgent. Accor, the largest hotel operator in Australia, is actively responding. Nearly 100 refugees and migrants from 18 different cultural backgrounds have been hired across 17 Accor-operated hotels and Qantas lounges, bringing with them a rich mix of 22 spoken languages. Notably, 68% of those recruited are women - a powerful reflection of the partnership’s role in addressing employment disparities faced by refugee women.

Team members have been welcomed to hotels across all segments, from luxury to economy, including Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour; Mantra Hindmarsh Square Adelaide; Pullman on the Park Melbourne; Novotel Sydney Darling Harbour, Mercure Perth on Hay; ibis Styles Brisbane; and Qantas lounges in Sydney, Adelaide and Perth.

Accor Pacific Chief Operating Officer, Adrian Williams, said: “Hospitality is, at its core, about people – and the richness of our industry comes from the diversity of those who power it. Inclusive hiring is not just a value we talk about – it is something we actively put into practice, because we see the extraordinary impact it has. This partnership is changing lives, strengthening our teams, and reminding us of what is possible when businesses lead with purpose. I encourage our peers across the hospitality industry to join us, because it makes our industry and society stronger.”

Bibi Zahra

The national partnership with Community Corporate extends beyond recruitment. In 2024, roadshows were held across five major cities, with over 500 job seekers engaged and more than 40 Accor leaders participating in cultural confidence training. In 2025, the roadshow expands to new regions including Tasmania and the Gold Coast, with the goal of placing another 100 refugees and migrants into employment by the end of 2025.

As part of this journey, Accor has joined the Multicultural South Australia Ambassador Program - a hands-on initiative that helps organisations take real, practical steps toward becoming more culturally inclusive. Later this year, Accor will also trial new digital training modules in diversity, safety and inclusion, helping to further build cultural confidence across its hotels.

Community Corporate CEO and Founder, Carmen Garcia, believes scalable change begins with bold leadership. “We need more corporate partners like Accor. They walk the talk - investing in the human outcomes and helping to change the narrative of what is possible when refugees are given a fair go,” said Carmen.

One of the most powerful outcomes of the Accor and Community Corporate partnership is seen in the story of Bibi Zahra, a young woman from Afghanistan. After fleeing instability under the Taliban and spending time in Iran where education and opportunity were out of reach, Bibi arrived in Australia in 2023 under an orphan relative visa and was reunited with her sisters. Like many refugees, she faced the challenge of trying to find work without local experience. Determined to support her family, she took ad hoc jobs in farming and construction, working long hours for over eight months. Her breakthrough came through Community Corporate’s SETS program. After completing a Job Bootcamp in early 2025, Bibi gained the skills and confidence to secure a role with Accor at the Qantas Lounge in Adelaide - her first permanent job in Australia.

Shuhad Al-Kaabi (2nd from left), First Day at Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour

“More than just learning, I felt seen and empowered, realising that I had the skills and resilience to find out a successful career,” said Bibi. “Community Corporate didn’t just give me job skills – they shaped my future.” Today, Bibi is also studying a Diploma of Nursing at the University of South Australia, a dream now within reach thanks to stable employment.

With refugees and migrants continuing to face complex barriers to employment, Accor is determined to lead with purpose, building a workforce that truly reflects the diversity of Australia.