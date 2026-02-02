Accor launches ALL Accor app in ChatGPT

Accor has unveiled its ALL Accor app within ChatGPT, marking a significant step in hospitality innovation. This new feature allows travellers to use natural language for hotel searches, specifying destinations, dates, and guest details, and accessing property information. Users can view both public and loyalty-member rates and are redirected to the ALL Accor booking platform for secure reservations. Available in over 20 languages, the app is accessible in countries supporting ChatGPT.

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into Accor's strategy underscores its commitment to service excellence and digital transformation. The app aims to enhance the guest journey by offering seamless trip preparations and personalised experiences. Alix Boulnois, Chief Commercial, Digital & Tech Officer at Accor, stated, “This introduction of the ALL Accor app on ChatGPT marks a pivotal moment for Accor. We are fundamentally transforming how guests interact with our brands, leveraging cutting-edge capabilities to deliver unparalleled convenience and personalisation.”

Accor, a leading hospitality group with a diverse portfolio of over 5,700 hotels and resorts across 110 countries, continues to focus on responsible tourism and community engagement. The launch of the ALL Accor app in ChatGPT not only reinforces Accor's market leadership but also enhances its loyalty proposition, creating substantial value for guests and partners worldwide

