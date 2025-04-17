As the first Accor resort in Thailand, Novotel Rayong Rim Pae Resort has for many years been treating guests from around the world to memorable beach holidays that offer a picturesque seaside setting, comfortable accommodation with an unmistakable tropical ambiance, good food and gracious Thai hospitality.

A favourite choice among Rayong beach resorts, this mid-scale four-star property just a few hours’ drive from Bangkok continues to delight, and boasts newly renovated rooms, suites and villas.

Nestled along the white sands of tranquil Rim Pae Beach, Novotel Rayong Rim Pae Resort is a great locale for short getaways from the city whether a romantic retreat, a weekend break or family holiday. And for those keen to bring along the family pet on their Rayong vacation, there are even separate Pet Friendly villas available.

Tropical-Style Rooms, Suites And Villas

The accommodation choice at Novotel Rayong Rim Pae Resort comes in a range of rooms, suites and villas, offering a delightful blend of comfort and convenience for couples, families and solo travellers.

There are Superior and Deluxe rooms with garden views, and Premier rooms for a more premium experience with garden or pool views. For those wanting extra space and comfort, the Superior Suites and Premier Suites feature a separate living room and separate shower and bathtub.

The resort’s six Villas offer tranquility and privacy, being located across the road from the main building and nestled around a small fountain. These come as one and two bedrooms, and are particularly ideal for families or groups of friends travelling together.

Seaside Dining

Guests can indulge in delectable Thai, international and Italian cuisine at the resort’s three restaurants where the chefs promise ‘unforgettable flavourful experiences’ using the freshest of ingredients, and beachfront dining is a delightful charm. Plus there’s a casual cafe serving homemade-style treats, and a relaxing pool bar serving cool drinks and where the gorgeous sunset can be admired in all its grandeur.

The Shore

Located next to the swimming pool, decorated in a beach house style and just steps from the beach is the aptly-named The Shore restaurant. The menu offers an appetizing selection of Italian and Mediterranean dishes including pizzas, grilled meats and seafood, to be savoured amid sea breezes and panoramic views of the ocean – the perfect setting for a romantic dinner.

The Garden

Situated next to the lush garden and also appropriately named, The Garden restaurant offers both indoor seating and outdoor dining on its inviting terrace. The menu is a tantalising mix of Thai and international cuisine.

The SKY

Thai and international cuisine is served at The SKY restaurant, as well as an extensive buffet-style breakfast that makes for a fantastic way to start each day in this tropical paradise.

Biscuit Tea Room

It’s hard to resist the homemade-style bakery items and cookies on offer at the Biscuit Team Room, which also happens to be the only We Proudly Serve Starbucks location in Rim Pae.

Three Swimming Pools, A Spa And More

At Novotel Rayong Rim Pae Resort there is an understanding that a balance of body and mental health contributes to lasting happiness. The resort’s picturesque setting on the shores of the Gulf of Thailand, together with a world-class spa, energizing fitness room and invigorating swimming pools, make for a wonderful environment in which guests can escape the hustle and bustle of city life, take time to relax and simply enjoy a beach holiday.

Adding to the fun for families, there’s a Kid’s Club with a mini playground. So too is there a snooker room, and canoes for those who fancy a paddle in the sea.

Aquas Spa

Blissful rejuvenation and relaxation await at Aquas Spa, where traditional Thai massage and aromatherapy massages can be enjoyed to the soothing sounds of waves gently lapping onto the beach. These use essential oil extracts from local herbs and the resort’s exclusive reflexology method. Guests can rest assured the spa therapists are dedicated to providing a splendid spa experience featuring famous Thai hospitality and the art of traditional healing. Both private and shared room settings are available.

Fitness

There’s something quite special about working out surrounded by the pleasant scenery of tropical gardens and a swimming pool that’s just waiting for you to cool off in, and that’s exactly the setting on offer here.

Swimming Pools

A popular highlight of the resort is its three swimming pools – including one for kids with a fun slide – which provide a great choice for doing some laps or simply taking a refreshing dip while enjoying the panoramic sea views and cool breeze. Snacks and drinks available from the pool bar add to the wonderful serenity of the occasion.

Meetings And Events With A Tropical Touch

Meetings and events can be truly inspirational, and weddings beautifully romantic, when held in the right location at the right venue. Novotel Rayong Rim Pae Resort boasts a choice of event spaces supported by expert event staff, from a boardroom for 24 people and meeting room for 120 people, to the mid size ballroom and the Grand Ballroom accommodating 360 people theatre-style, 100 people cocktail-style and 250 people roundtable-style.

Book a tropical holiday that will do you the world of good now, at Novotel Rayong Rim Pae Resort. Visit the resort’s website, or call +66 033-010100 for more information, or to enquire about organizing the perfect meeting or event.