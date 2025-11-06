 Adam Harvey Appointed Commercial Director For five Minor Hotel properties In Qatar

Adam Harvey Appointed Commercial Director For five Minor Hotel properties In Qatar

Appointments
Global

Minor Hotels announces the appointment of Adam Harvey as Commercial Director, overseeing five of the group’s distinguished properties in Qatar — Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara, Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels by Tivoli, Al Najada Hotel by Tivoli, Al Najada Hotel Apartments by Oaks, and Souq Al Wakra Hotel by Tivoli.

With more than two decades of experience in commercial strategy, sales, marketing and revenue leadership, Adam brings a wealth of expertise and a proven record of driving performance and brand growth across luxury hospitality portfolios.

Prior to joining Minor Hotels, Adam held senior leadership roles with Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts where he led multi-property commercial strategies across the Middle East and Asia. Most recently, he served as Director of Sales and Marketing at Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts in Abu Dhabi and Director of Sales and Marketing at the same cluster of hotels in Qatar, spearheading transformative sales and marketing initiatives that contributed to the brand’s expanding regional presence.

A dynamic and forward-thinking leader, Adam is widely recognised for his results-driven approach, strategic acumen and commitment to fostering strong partnerships. His appointment reinforces the Doha group of hotels’ ongoing dedication to strengthening its commercial leadership and enhancing guest experiences across its diverse portfolio.

“I am delighted to continue my journey with this distinguished group of hotels in Qatar and I look forward to contributing to the development and delivery of more innovative commercial, digital and revenue strategies for such an iconic collection of properties,” said Adam. “Each destination offers a unique sense of place — from the serene luxury of Banana Island to the cultural charm of Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels, Al Najada Hotel and Souq Al Wakra Hotel. I look forward to collaborating with our talented teams to elevate our market presence and deliver exceptional value to our guests and partners.”

 

 

 

