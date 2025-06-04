Adventure travel firm Untamed Borders aids US filmmaker’s record-breaking travels

UK-based adventure travel company Untamed Borders has helped American filmmaker Michael Zervos break the world record for visiting every country on earth in the fastest ever time.

While awaiting confirmation by the Guinness Book of World Records, Zervos has gone to all 195 countries recognised by the United Nations within a record 499 days.

Zervos finished the challenge in Detroit on Friday, 30th May, and is scheduled for a series of major media appearances in the coming days.

He has also secured a publishing deal with Penguin Random House in the US and is in the process of writing a book about his adventures and the people he met along the way.

A crucial partner in a staggering journey

Untamed Borders helped guide Zervos through the initiative named Project Kosmos, specifically guiding him through 13 of the world’s most challenging destinations.

The adventure-centric firm also served as the filmmaker’s travel consultant throughout the duration of the journey, providing necessary support as well as guidance in planning.

On the ground, it guided Zervos through some of the potentially more problematic stretches, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, Algeria, Libya, South Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Eritrea, and Turkmenistan.

Throughout this momentous journey, Zervos also recorded multiple interviews in every nation, asking people “what was the happiest moment of your life” as he gathered stories of joy from around the world.

How to break records together

The previous record stood at 554 days and to break it was an enormous logistical undertaking.

Untamed Borders’ founder James Willcox explained some of the considerations needed to help Zervos complete this monumental task.

According to Willcox: “A trip like this has many moving parts and there were a lot of factors which had to be taken into consideration. We advised Michael to try and complete some of the more challenging countries early in the project, helping to reduce the risk and pressure towards the end of the challenge.”

To do so, Untamed Borders helped Zervos plan the best routes whilst ensuring that all the correct paperwork was completed to navigate tricky borders, which in some countries could close abruptly especially during times of neighbourly conflict.

Willcox said: “Michael also had to stay nimble to world events, conflicts and natural disasters, all which can affect access to nations and travel plans, as we have seen recently with Pakistan closing its airspace and cancelling many flights, due to the tensions with India. We usually don't advocate fast tourism and believe deeper connections with nations and communities are preferred. However, the human element of Michael's filming project, where he documented happiness across the globe, won us over. We're delighted we helped him achieve this feat.”