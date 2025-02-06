Building on the success of Adventures on the Water, which invited guests to explore the city aboard Aman New York’s exclusive fleet of motorized dayboats in partnership with Barton & Gray Mariners Club, the urban sanctuary now introduces an extraordinary winter excursion. Adventures on the Slopes continues Aman’s tradition of crafting pioneering hospitality experience, offering guests the rare opportunity to combine skiing paired with the serenity of Aman New York.

In partnership with Windham Mountain Club, the premier public-private Catskills destination boasting 1,200 pristine alpine acres with an elevation of 3,100 feet, guests will experience best-in-class skiing conditions on the mountain’s intentionally uncrowded slopes. A mid-mountain lunch at its members-only restaurant Cin Cin! offers an elevated gastronomic experience featuring Italian cuisine with scenic views of the Catskill Mountains. Guests will enjoy full access to all members-only areas and amenities, accompanied by a dedicated Aman New York butler to ensure a seamless experience both on and off the slopes.

Fashion essentials for both ski and après-ski complement the experience. Aman Essentials’ cashmere collection, crafted in Italy from the finest fibers, provides timeless design and warmth, while Fusalp ski helmets offer both style and functionality. For a full ensemble, guests may also enjoy a personalized, in-suite fitting experience with Fusalp—including pants, jacket, base layers and gloves— all designed with premium materials, meticulous attention to detail and a contour-perfect fit.

Designed to immerse guests in the best of Manhattan alongside the beauty of upstate New York’s winter landscape, Adventures on the Slopes underscores Aman New York’s commitment to providing transformative and personalized experiences paired with unparalleled service.

Adventures on the Slopes begins at USD20,000 for two guests and USD35,000 for four guests.