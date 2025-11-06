Agoda and JCB International commence three-year partnership

Digital travel platform Agoda and Japanese global payments brand JCB International Co Ltd announced the start of a three-year partnership earlier today, 6th November.

The parties formally signed off on the agreement at the 18th JCB World Conference in Incheon, South Korea.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will see both parties leveraging data-driven insights to attract new customers from April 2026 to March 2029.

They will also work to optimise marketing strategies and explore new communication channels to effectively engage with inbound travelers to Japan.

According to Agoda chief commercial officer Damien Pfirsch: “Agoda and JCB share a commitment to making travel more rewarding and accessible for customers across Asia. This partnership is a testament to the trust we’ve built and our shared vision to strengthen inbound travel to Japan and expand opportunities for travelers in the region. By combining Agoda’s technology and reach with JCB’s strong brand and customer base, we are well-positioned to deliver meaningful benefits and new experiences for our users.”

Likewise, JCB International president and CEO Masaki Yokawa declared: “We are proud to partner with Agoda to deliver even greater benefits to our traveling cardmembers. As part of this partnership, JCB cardmembers can look forward to even more convenience, exclusive privileges, and a seamless payment experience as they explore destinations across Asia. We endeavour to make every step of the travel and shopping experience smoother and more rewarding for our cardmembers across the region.”

A beneficial collaboration

Through joint campaigns, co-marketing activities, and the development of long-term value propositions, Agoda and JCB are committed to enhancing customer satisfaction and engagement.

This collaborative partnership is structured to benefit both companies by attracting new customers, encouraging greater use of JCB Cards, and supporting the growth of JCB Card issuance.

Under the MOU, JCB cardmembers will benefit from exclusive discounts and special offers on Agoda in key markets including Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, the Philippines, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and India.

With joint promotions already live, JCB cardmembers can enjoy up to 12 percent additional discount on hotel bookings through dedicated Agoda pages.

In the first half of 2025 alone, Japan remained the top searched destination on Agoda, with a 35 percent growth in searches, underscoring the continued appeal of Japan among travelers in the region.

The strengthened partnership between Agoda and JCB aims to better meet the evolving needs of travelers across Asia, particularly as intra-Asia travel grows alongside the region’s rising middle class.

By offering greater convenience and value, the collaboration continues to contribute to Japan’s appeal as a top inbound destination.

The partnership also underscores Agoda’s commitment to enhancing travel experiences and supporting innovation within the travel and payments industry.