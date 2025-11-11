Agoda: Interest in solo travel rises in Asia

Right on time for Singles’ Day today, 11th November, digital travel platform Agoda released a new report showing a rise in solo travel interest across Asia in 2025.

The online travel platform reports that there has been a 16 percent increase in accommodation searches by individual travellers compared to last year.

This trend underscores a growing movement of travelers embracing the freedom and adventure of solo journeys.

Agoda’s regional director for North Asia Jay Lee opines: "The rise in solo travel across Asia has become a defining trend in 2025 that reflects a growing desire for personal discovery and meaningful cultural immersion. Agoda is thrilled to support these journeys by offering a wide array of options tailored to solo travelers, ensuring they have everything they need to make their trips unforgettable."

Where do solo travellers go?

When planning their trips, solo travelers gravitate towards major cities, with Tokyo leading the pack, and Bangkok, Seoul, Osaka, and Kuala Lumpur rounding out the top five destinations.

These urban hubs offer a wide range of attractions, from cultural landmarks to world-class dining and lively entertainment, perfect for those looking to explore the world at their own pace.

While these destinations have long been popular with all types of travelers, their unique offerings make them equally appealing to those traveling solo.

Where are these travellers from?

At the forefront of this trend are travelers from Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and Taiwan, who make up the top five solo travel groups in Asia.

While Japanese travelers dominate in numbers, interest in solo travel has grown the fastest among Indonesians with a 72 percent increase in searches.

Thai travelers follow close behind, with a 37 percent rise in solo travel interest.

This growth highlights a transformative shift in how individuals across Asia are redefining their travel experiences and looking beyond traditional group trips.