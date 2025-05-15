Agoda partners with Nok Air

From left to right: Panarat Jitthanongsak, Head of Corporate Strategy and Business Development, Nok Air (2nd from left) with Kamil Diouri, Senior Director and Head of Flights, Agoda (3rd from left)

Digital travel platform Agoda and Thailand’s premier budget carrier, Nok Air have formed a strategic partnership to give even more customers access to Nok Air flights. Under the collaboration, travellers will be able to book Nok Air flights via Agoda’s platform, offering greater flexibility and a streamlined booking experience.

The partnership leverages a seamless integration between Agoda’s digital travel platform and Nok Air’s reservation system, ensuring real-time access to fares, seat availability, and instant booking confirmations. The move will ensure a faster, more reliable booking experience for travelers, while strengthening both companies’ commitment to customer-centric innovation.

“We are proud to formalize our partnership with Agoda after extensive collaboration over the past years,” said Panarat Jitthanongsak, Head of Corporate Strategy and Business Development, Nok Air. “Agoda’s extensive network in Thailand and beyond creates a powerful proposition for customers. The direct integration enables us to better serve customers with faster, more accurate flight booking options.”

As Agoda continues to expand its flight offerings, the addition of Nok Air strengthens its position as a one-stop travel solution for both Thai and international users alike. Travelers can now book Nok Air flights directly on Agoda’s platform, enjoying the benefits of a connected trip by bundling flights and accommodation in a single transaction.

Kamil Diouri, Senior Director and Head of Flights at Agoda said: “We are delighted to have Nok Air join Agoda’s platform. This partnership will ensure a smoother booking process for travelers while reinforcing Agoda’s commitment to helping them see the world for less. Through building partnerships with trusted providers like Nok Air, we’re enabling more affordable and seamless travel experiences for everyone.”