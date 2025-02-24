The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) celebrates introduction of the House companion to the Hotel Fees Transparency Act by Representatives Young Kim (R-Calif.) and Kathy Castor (D-Fla.), with original cosponsors Representative Russell Fry (R-S.C.) and Kevin Mullin (D-Calif.)

“AHLA has led the charge to establish a federal standard that will provide travellers with consistent, upfront pricing and bring much-needed clarity to the marketplace. We strongly believe that all consumers deserve transparency in the booking process, no matter where they choose to book their stays,” said AHLA President & CEO Rosanna Maietta. “This legislation is set to establish a single federal standard for mandatory fee display that will ensure guests everywhere can make informed decisions when booking lodging.”

“We appreciate the leadership of Representatives Kim and Castor in introducing this important legislation that will benefit consumers nationwide,” added Maietta.

For the last two years, AHLA has championed two bipartisan federal fee-transparency bills – the House-passed No Hidden FEES Act and the Senate’s Hotel Fees Transparency Act. AHLA has also been supportive of the Federal Trade Commission’s rule governing fee display in the lodging industry, which is slated to go into effect in May of this year.

Critically, this legislation would establish one federal standard, ensuring clear compliance requirements across the lodging industry and consistency for consumers throughout the country

.