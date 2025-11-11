 Ahmed Saleh appointed Commercial & Marketing Director at Sofitel Dubai Downtown

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Ahmed Saleh appointed Commercial & Marketing Director at Sofitel Dubai Downtown

Appointments
Global

Sofitel Dubai Downtown has promoted Ahmed Saleh to Commercial & Marketing Director, following a year in which the hotel delivered record-breaking sales and revenue results under his leadership as Director of Revenue.

Saleh, who joined the property in 2024, has been credited with driving a sharp upward trajectory in topline performance. By combining data-driven strategies with commercial foresight, he played a pivotal role in positioning Sofitel Dubai Downtown among the strongest revenue performers in Dubai’s highly competitive luxury hospitality sector.

Reflecting on the milestone, Saleh said: “Every step forward is written by effort, belief, and trust. Success is never just a destination; it’s proof that when you work with passion, stand by your team, and never lose faith in the journey, it will always follow.”

General Manager Mohamed Hawwam praised Saleh’s impact, noting the hotel’s exceptional results in the past year.

“Ahmed’s results speak for themselves. His forward-thinking approach and deep understanding of commercial performance have elevated the hotel’s standing in the market. We are confident that in his new role, Ahmed will continue to deliver growth and drive excellence.”

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Ahmed Saleh appointed Commercial & Marketing Director at Sofitel Dubai Downtown

Sofitel Dubai Downtown has promoted Ahmed Saleh to Commercial & Marketing Director, following a year in which the hotel delivered record-breaking sales and revenue results under his leadership as Director of Revenue.

Saleh, who joined the property in 2024, has been credited with driving a sharp upward trajectory in topline performance. By combining data-driven strategies with commercial foresight, he played a pivotal role in positioning Sofitel Dubai Downtown among the strongest revenue performers in Dubai’s highly competitive luxury hospitality sector.

Reflecting on the milestone, Saleh said: “Every step forward is written by effort, belief, and trust. Success is never just a destination; it’s proof that when you work with passion, stand by your team, and never lose faith in the journey, it will always follow.”

General Manager Mohamed Hawwam praised Saleh’s impact, noting the hotel’s exceptional results in the past year.

“Ahmed’s results speak for themselves. His forward-thinking approach and deep understanding of commercial performance have elevated the hotel’s standing in the market. We are confident that in his new role, Ahmed will continue to deliver growth and drive excellence.”

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top