AIME 2026 names its keynote speakers for Knowledge Monday

The Asia Pacific Incentives and Meetings Event (AIME) has announced three keynote speakers for its highly anticipated 2026 Knowledge Monday programme.

The next edition of AIME Knowledge Monday will take place at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) on 9th February 2026

This year’s Knowledge Monday theme Expertise Matters! celebrates the credibility, clarity, and strategic influence of professionals across the business events sector.

AIME event director Silke Calder says the 2026 keynote lineup epitomises the theme and the growing strength of the Knowledge Monday platform.

Calder said: “Our keynote speakers each bring a unique lens on what true expertise means today. It’s about lived experience, self-awareness and the ability to apply knowledge with purpose. Knowledge Monday continues to be the heart of AIME’s learning experience, inspiring our community to connect, collaborate and lead with confidence.”

Meet the speakers

Attendees will be guided by three standout speakers who will explore the art and science of expertise from mindset and behaviour to resilience, reinvention, and human connection.

Dan Haesler

Performance and leadership coach Dan Haesler is a leading authority on mindset, mental skills and leadership.

A trusted coach to elite sporting teams, Olympians and global organisations, Dan helps high performers thrive by combining research, psychology and real-world experience.

With regard to the theme, Haesler opines: “Expertise matters: however, time and again it’s lost in translation due to environments and delivery that dampen authentic engagement. My keynote is less about the expertise we share and more about the environment we create to share it.”

He added that delegates will leave with a more nuanced approach to designing for authentic engagement, something he believes is critical in today’s high-pressure business events landscape.

Milo Wilkinson

​Behavioural scientist and futurist Milo Wilkinson is renowned for decoding human behaviour in high-stakes environments from boardrooms to interrogation rooms.

With seven degrees spanning neuroscience, psychology and criminal sciences, she brings a razor-sharp lens to leadership, influence and performance.

Wilkinson said: “Expertise Matters! aligns directly with the neuroscience behind intentional design, decision-making, and human connection. True expertise goes beyond logistics, as it requires understanding subconscious drivers of attention, trust, and engagement. By revealing the brain’s pattern recognition and threat-response systems, we can elevate events from functional gatherings to strategically engineered experiences that create measurable impact.”

She added that delegates will leave with practical strategies to strengthen mental agility and a deeper understanding of their primal brain, recognising that their expertise is grounded in science, not instinct.

Kristina Karlsson

kikki.K and Dream Life founder Kristina Karlsson is a globally recognised entrepreneur, author and speaker whose story embodies the power of resilience, reinvention and purposeful expertise.

From building and leading a $650 million global design brand to starting again with her company Dream Life, she inspires audiences to dream big, act bravely and create impact that lasts.

According to Karlsson: “Expertise isn’t just what you know, it’s what you’ve lived. I’ll be sharing what I learnt from building then losing a $650 million globally loved business and how that can help you, no matter where you are in life.”

She also pointed out that attendees will walk away from her talk refreshed and inspired to dream big, with new practical tools to start using immediately in their own lives.

Knowledge matters

Hosted by BEAM experience founder El Kwang, Knowledge Monday is expected to attract more than 1,500 global event professionals, setting the tone for three dynamic days of networking, learning and connection.

The AIME 2026 Knowledge Monday programme brings together AIME Hosted Buyers and Exhibitors, while Visitor Buyers can upgrade their tickets to attend.

AIME 2026 will run from 9th to 11th February 2026 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Returning for its biggest edition yet delivered by Calder and her team, the event will feature over 4,500 attendees including 700 exhibitors, 700 hosted buyers and more than 20,000 pre-scheduled appointments.