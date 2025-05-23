Travel Daily Media

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Giza

Airlines and Aviation
Abu Dhabi

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s first low-cost carrier, has launched new seasonal flights between Abu Dhabi and Giza in Egypt. The new route, which will operate during the summer, reflects the airline’s commitment to offering convenient and affordable travel options for customers to travel between the two countries during this peak season, the airline said.

“The launch of our new seasonal non-stop service between the UAE and Egypt reflects our continued focus on expanding connectivity to cater to the growing travel demand during the summer period,” said Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia. “This route supports our broader strategy of offering greater convenience and reliable travel options across key regional markets. We remain committed to unlocking new opportunities that enhance the customer experience while delivering affordable and value-driven air travel.”

The new service will commence on June 26, 2025, and continue through September 11, 2025, between Zayed International Airport and Sphinx International Airport with a frequency of three flights per week.

 

 

