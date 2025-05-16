Air Arabia launches non-stop flights to Krabi, Thailand from 28th Nov

Air Arabia has annonced the launch of its new non-stop flights to Krabi, in Thailand. Starting 28th November, the new service will operate daily from Sharjah International Airport to Krabi International Airport.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: “We are pleased to expand our network in Thailand with the launch of our new direct service to Krabi, a destination that offers strong appeal for both leisure and adventure travellers. With the growing demand for travel to Southeast Asia, this new route reaffirms our commitment to providing affordable and convenient air travel while continuously investing in expanding our global reach.”

This new service marks Air Arabia’s third destination in Thailand, joining its existing routes to Bangkok and Phuket and further solidifies the airline’s commitment to expanding its presence in Southeast Asia.

The new destination offers a gateway to one of Thailand’s most scenic coastal regions, known for its vibrant tourism offerings.