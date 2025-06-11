Air Astana expands its network in China

Kazakhstan’s flag carrier Air Astana announced the expansion of its China network at a media reception in Guangzhou earlier today, 11th June.

The event was attended by Air Astana Group chief executive Peter Foster, Kuanysh Amantay, Minister Counsellor of Kazakhstan, and Air Astana’s regional manager for China and Mongolia Islam Sekerbekov.

Foster said of the expansion: "China has always been an important strategic market for Air Astana. The launch of the Guangzhou service marks a significant step in expanding our Chinese route network in line with our long-term growth objectives. Air Astana has a proud reputation for delivering outstanding in-flight service, with passengers from China destined to enjoy high standards of cabin comfort and warm Kazakh hospitality.”

A milestone in expansion

The recent launch of Air Astana services from Almaty to Guangzhou marked a significant milestone in expanding the airline’s operations to China.

The service not only became the fifth direct connection between Kazakhstan and China, but it also represents the first Air Astana flight linking southern Kazakhstan with southern China.

This expansion underscores Air Astana’s commitment to enhancing regional connectivity and fostering closer ties between the two countries.

Passengers from Guangzhou arriving in Almaty can enjoy convenient onward connections to destinations throughout Central Asia, the Caucasus, Middle East, South Asia and Europe

Air Astana has continuously grown its route network in China since the Almaty to Beijing route was launched over 20 years ago.

The airline now operates five routes between Kazakhstan and China: Almaty to Beijing, Astana to Beijing, Almaty to Urumqi, Almaty to Hainan and Almaty to Guangzhou, with a total of 23 weekly flights.