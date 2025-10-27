 Air Astana flights switch to winter schedule

Air Astana flights switch to winter schedule

The updated flight schedule reflects seasonal travel demand by offering passengers enhanced connectivity

Airlines and Aviation
Kazakhstan

Air Astana switched to a winter schedule on Sunday, 26th October, and the schedule will remain effective until 28th March 2026.

The updated flight schedule reflects seasonal travel demand by offering passengers enhanced connectivity across Kazakhstan and to international destinations. 

During the winter season, passenger demand traditionally shifts towards leisure destinations across Asia and the Middle East, with Air Astana’s revised schedule following these travel patterns. 

The airline is increasing flight frequencies to popular international leisure routes, including those to the Maldives, Phu Quoc, Dubai, Bangkok, and Phuket.

Air Astana will continue to adjust its schedule according to market dynamics, maintaining its commitment to the highest standards of safety, reliability, and passenger comfort. 

Passengers are advised to check the latest flight schedules and status updates via the official Air Astana website and mobile app.

