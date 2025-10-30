Air Astana honours commitment to sustainability by joining IATA’s IEnVA programme

As a way of boosting its commitment to sustainability, Air Astana has joined the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme.

Air Astana’s membership in the IEnvA programme marks an important milestone in its ongoing drive to strengthen environmental management throughout its operations whilst promoting the principles of sustainable development in all areas of activity.

Airline chief executive Peter Foster said: “Joining IATA’s IEnvA programme underlines our commitment to building a more sustainable future for aviation in Kazakhstan and beyond. This step provides us with an internationally recognised framework to measure, manage and continuously improve our environmental performance. It reflects our responsibility to our passengers, our communities and our planet, and aligns with Air Astana’s long-term ESG strategy.”

For sustainability in aviation

IEnvA is a globally-recognised environmental management system developed specifically for the aviation sector.

It enables airlines and aviation organisations to identify, monitor and continuously improve their environmental performance in line with international best practices and standards.

By participating in IEnvA, Air Astana will implement a structured system that facilitates improvements in key operational and corporate processes.

The programme provides for independent review and a step-by-step approach that helps airlines strengthen their management systems, reduce environmental risks, and integrate sustainable practices into all aspects of their operations

Air Astana's participation in the IEnvA programme complements other initiatives already underway, including fleet upgrades with next-generation aircraft, measures to improve operational efficiency and reduce fuel consumption, and ongoing collaboration with partners to promote environmental responsibility throughout the aviation value chain.