Air Astana marks its 23rd anniversary

Kazakhstan flag carrier Air Astana released an infographic detailing its progress to mark its 23rd anniversary today, 16th May.

The airline takes pride in servicing 111 routes, 78 of which are international and 33 are domestic, giving it one of the most extensive route networks in the aviation sector.

At present Air Astana Group, made up of Air Astana and its low-cost carrier FlyArystan, boasts of a 60-unit strong fleet.

The company plans to expand its fleet to a total of 84 by the end of the current decade.

The award-winning airline has ferried over nine million passengers to date and assures its loyal clientele of even better service offerings in the years to come.