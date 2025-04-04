To mark Earth Month, Air Canada announced that its ground operations in Québec City will be the airline’s first station in Canada to achieve 100% electrification of its GSE fleet across all main categories by the end of 2025.

This milestone will represent a complete transition from fossil fuel-powered equipment to electric alternatives for all baggage and ramp tractors, belt loaders, power stows, container loaders and aircraft tractors. This transition will eliminate Air Canada’s use of fossil fuel equipment in these key GSE categories at this station.

This is a step forward toward achieving Air Canada’s climate-related ambition that sets out mid-term targets in support of its long-term aspirational goal of net-zero GHG emissions by 2050. Those mid-term targets are 20% GHG net reductions from its air operations and 30% GHG net reductions from its ground operations, both compared to a 2019 baseline, by 2030.

“The focus of Earth Month 2025 is Renewable Energy and with Québec’s renewable hydroelectric power, it is fitting that the city of Québec is our first fully electric capable station. This project demonstrates the successful collaboration between Air Canada and the YQB airport authority in developing the necessary charging infrastructure to support the transition to a zero direct emission electric GSE (eGSE) fleet powered by Québec’s renewable energy grid,” said Michael Rousseau, President and CEO at Air Canada.

“Achieving the clean energy transition for aviation will require collaboration and efforts from all stakeholders. We accept our role as Canada’s flag carrier, and acknowledge that aviation plays a critical role in global connectivity and socio-economic growth. We are committed to a coordinated approach for this long-term energy transition as we operate within an ecosystem of manufacturers, suppliers, airports, and governments, all of whom play an integral part in this important initiative,” Mr. Rousseau continued.

“The electrification of Air Canada’s ground operations at YQB represents a concrete and significant step in reducing the impact of airport ground activities on the environment. This project was made possible thanks to close collaboration between our teams, and is perfectly in line with our commitment to reduce the environmental footprint of our operations, as well as to provide the support and tools necessary for our airline partners to achieve their GHG reduction objectives. We are proud that YQB is the first Air Canada station to take this important step towards environmental sustainability,” states Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of YQB.

“Québec City is delighted with this initiative, which makes our airport the first Air Canada station in the country to electrify its main ground support equipment. This transition testifies to the commitment of our institutions and companies to innovate while taking into account current and future energy concerns. We are proud to see YQB, a strategic hub, support the evolution of the air transport industry and actively participate in initiatives aimed at reducing our environmental footprint,” adds Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Québec City.

Over the last several years, Air Canada has been progressively retiring and replacing older fossil-fuel powered ground equipment across Canada with more efficient electric ground equipment. The airline now has more than 900 pieces of eGSE equipment, representing 35% of the GSE fleet across all categories.

Air Canada’s ground fleet includes proven electric alternatives that support operational efficiency and emissions reductions. While some operations still require fossil-fuel powered equipment, Air Canada continues to work closely with the manufacturers to evaluate emerging technologies that come to market.

The new eGSEs are designed to reduce direct emissions compared to internal combustion engine GSEs. They are expected to lower maintenance and spare part costs, and eliminate direct fuel costs, contributing to overall cost savings for Air Canada.