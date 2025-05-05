Air India announces Delhi-Gaya flights from September

Air India announced daily flights between Delhi and Gaya, starting 01 September 2025. The daily service on this route will be operated by Air India’s A320 aircraft, bringing the only full-service flying experience to customers travelling to and from Gaya.

The opening of this new route adds Gaya as the 46th destination in Air India’s domestic route network. The connectivity to Gaya supports religious tourism and enables seamless one-stop access for travellers from other Asian countries to the gateway to Bodh Gaya, one of the most significant Buddhist pilgrimage sites in the world.

Air India’s flights to Gaya are timed to enable convenient connections to/from Kathmandu, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Phuket, and Singapore, Colombo, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo-Haneda,