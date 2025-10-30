Air India Express unveils new cabin interiors

Air India Express unveiled the new cabin interiors and refreshed onboard ambience of its latest Boeing 737-8 aircraft at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The aircraft, registered as VT-BWD, features the regal Tsüngkotepsü-inspired tail art, celebrating the warrior heritage of the Ao Nagas from Nagaland. The unveiling marks another significant milestone in the airline’s transformation journey, which began with the launch of its refreshed brand identity in October 2023.

What’s New Onboard:

Best-in-class comfort within the segment: Ergonomically designed synthetic leather seats with superior padding, thicker armrests, and improved legroom

In-seat USB charging ports at every seat to support our guest’sdigital lifestyles.

Hot ‘Gourmair’ Meals: Ovens installed to serve delicious hot meals onboard.

Refreshed Ambience: Brand-new carpets and advanced Boeing Sky Interior lighting for a modern, welcoming cabin environment

New Air India Express Cabin - Highlights Seats 189 Model Collins Aerospace Seat Covers Leatherette Seat Pitch 29” - 38” Recline 3” In seat power Yes (USB –C Charger) Seat Cushion Comfort Cushion Lighting Mood lighting

Winter Schedule 2025:

Air India Express undertook a comprehensive network optimisation exercise beginning September 2025. The exercise aims to enhance connectivity, strengthen hub operations, and build frequency density across key markets.

In April 2025, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru accounted for about 62% of the airline’s total domestic departures. By November 2025, this share is projected to increase significantly to around 74%, reflecting the growing focus on hub-based operations. From Bengaluru, Air India Express has further strengthened its short-haul international network with the addition of four new destinations - Bangkok, Jeddah, Kuwait, and Riyadh - as part of its Winter Schedule. Most of the realignment will be completed by the end of the Winter 2025 season.

Air India Express will operate over 2,700 weekly flights across 114 domestic routes and more than 780 short-haul international flights across 70 routes. Compared to the Winter 2024 schedule, this represents a network expansion of over 25%, with the addition of 48 new domestic routes and 10 new short-haul international routes.

The airline has doubled or more its presence across 12 domestic and 7 short-haul international markets in Winter 2025 compared to Winter 2024. Domestic departures have grown 1.4 times year-on-year, with several stations - including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, Kannur, and Kozhikode - registering even higher growth rates.

Air India Express is also building hub operations in Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru, targeting a capacity share of about 40% at both airports. The airline is progressively developing frequency density in major operational markets, reaching 60–70% of the levels of the largest competitor, to ensure better connectivity and schedule convenience for guests.

Domestic Flights increased from Bengaluru from 63 to 77; Delhi from 42 to 60

New Domestic Routes

Agartala–Bagdogra



Ahmedabad – Goa



Amritsar–Delhi



Bhubaneswar–Kochi



Bhubaneswar–Lucknow



Bengaluru–Jodhpur



Bengaluru–Srinagar



Bengaluru–Udaipur



Delhi–Goa



Delhi–Gwalior



Delhi–Imphal



Delhi–Port Blair



Delhi–Jodhpur



Delhi–Udaipur



Goa–Indore



Imphal–Bagdogra



Lucknow–Pune



New International Routes