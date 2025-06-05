Travel Daily Media

Air India to operate direct flights between Delhi and Manila from 01 October

Air India to be the only operator between India and the Philippines

Airlines and Aviation
India

Air India has announced the launch of non-stop flights between Delhi and Manila, the capital city of the Philippines, starting 01 October 2025. With the launch of this new route, Air India becomes the only carrier to operate non-stop flights between India and the Philippines, offering seamless connectivity through its Delhi hub and boosting tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Air India’s service to Manila will operate five days a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays – using the airline’s Airbus A321neo aircraft, featuring a three-class cabin configuration that offers the choice of Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class to travellers.

The Philippines recently introduced visa-free entry for Indian tourists for up to 14 days, significantly enhancing accessibility for Indians eager to visit the white-sand beaches of Boracay, the stunning landscapes of Palawan, the historical landmarks in Cebu, and more.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said: “The introduction of our Delhi-Manila route is a yet another step in our mission to connect India with more of the world, non-stop. As outbound travel from India grows at an unprecedented pace, with Indian tourists ranking among the highest spenders globally, the new entry rules for Indian tourists are a shot in the arm to boost tourism to the Philippines. We are happy to facilitate new opportunities for cultural exchange and economic collaboration between the two nations, while bringing the new Air India to more travellers around the world.”

With its 7,000+ islands and a dynamic blend of cultural and modern attractions, the Philippines holds great tourism potential for Indian travellers. Air India’s new route also supports the growing bilateral trade between India and the Philippines, which reached USD 3.53 billion in 2023-24, nearly doubling from USD 1.89 billion in 2015-16, according to the Embassy of India in Manila.

Air India’s flight schedule to Manila ensures not only non-stop connectivity from India, but also seamless, one-stop connectivity from Europe via Delhi.

SCHEDULE OF FLIGHTS BETWEEN DELHI AND MANILA
(Effective 01 October 2025)

Flight #

Sector

Departure

Arrival

Days of Operations

AI2362

Delhi-Manila

1320 Hrs

2240 Hrs

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday

AI2361

Manila-Delhi

2340 Hrs

0350 Hrs+1

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday

All times are indicated in local time zones. +1indicates next day arrival.

 

Bookings for Air India’s flights between Delhi and Manila are now open on all channels, including Air India’s website, mobile app, airport ticketing offices, contact centres, and through all travel agents.

