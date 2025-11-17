Air New Zealand introduces a new direct Queenstown-Brisbane route

Air New Zealand now makes it easier for Kiwi travellers to swap snow for sand and enjoy some Queensland sunshine with a new non-stop seasonal service between Queenstown and Brisbane.

The new route which takes flight from 22nd June 2026 was announced earlier today, 17th November.

Likewise, it expands Air New Zealand’s strong trans-Tasman network, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to connecting New Zealanders with more destinations across Australia, and welcoming more Australians to explore Aotearoa.

The Queenstown-Brisbane route will operate thrice a week through to 23rd October 2026, perfectly timed for those seeking a mid-year escape or a spring break across the Tasman.

To celebrate the route launch, Air New Zealand has sale fares currently available for flights across the Tasman.

Customers can currently book flights from Queenstown to Brisbane for only $275 per seat, one way.

A new link between neighbours

Operated by Air New Zealand’s A320neo narrowbody jet, the service will offer over 17,000 seats, providing a convenient link between the Southern Alps and sunny Queensland.

Lucy Hall, Air New Zealand’s general manager for short haul and domestic, explains that the new route will open more opportunities for travel in both directions.

According to Hall: “We know Queenstown is a year-round favourite for Australians, and this connection will also help bring more visitors to our region during the ski and adventure season. It gives Queenslanders another direct option to fly into the South Island, giving them the ability to explore Queenstown, the wider Otago region, and more of the beautiful South Island.”

She added that Brisbane is also a fantastic destination for South Islanders looking to swap the snow for sunshine.

Hall said: “This new service connects two iconic lifestyle destinations, giving travellers greater flexibility and choice when planning their next getaway.”

Likewise, Queenstown Airport CEO Shane O’Hare remarked: “Air New Zealand is our biggest customer and we are delighted it is bringing back Queenstown-Brisbane flights. There are strong ties between our communities, and this service will be welcomed on both sides of the Tasman. The morning flight time will be great for those wanting to catch up with friends and family, and convenient for those with onward connections from Brisbane.”