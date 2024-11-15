Air New Zealand began screening its 23rd inflight safety video aboard flights on Thursday, 14th November.

Titled Every Point Counts the video features basketball star and Kiwi icon Steven Adams, as well as a host of iconic celebrities like comedian Tom Sainsbury who does double duty as both coach and referee, sports broadcaster Andrew Mulligan on commentary, TikTok star Theo Shakes as an audience member, and a special cameo from Steven’s sister and Olympic legend, Dame Valerie Adams.

In the video, Steven takes on a group of Kiwi kids in a friendly basketball game, with tension growing as it comes down to the wire on the court.

An true honour

Adams said it was an honour to star in Air New Zealand’s safety video and he enjoyed the opportunity to do it alongside some very special whānau.

He said: “It was awesome to be part of a project that involved young people and the community. It was fun to have Val in the video too. As a younger brother, at first, I was like ‘Man, get out of my video!’ But it’s cool to do a family collab: it was a special moment.”

Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran added that the airline is always on the ball when it comes to safety and its latest video aims to be both informative and entertaining.

Foran said: “We’re thrilled to have Kiwi icon Steven Adams join the Air New Zealand safety video whānau. His journey from Rotorua to the bright lights of international basketball has inspired countless fans to chase their dreams, making him the perfect fit to take to the court in the leading role. We know an entertaining safety video is what our customers want. So, we’ve done just that. Basketball as a sport is synonymous with entertainment, so it gave us plenty of shots at creating fun, engaging content.”