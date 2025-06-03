Air New Zealand to augment fleet with two new A321 aircraft

Air New Zealand is preparing for the imminent arrival of its two newest Airbus A321neo aircraft, with the first aircraft expected to touch down on Kiwi soil tomorrow.

Each aircraft will complete a 19,342 kilometre journey to Auckland from the Airbus facility in Hamburg, with stopovers in Muscat, Kuala Lumpur, and Cairns.

The A321neo is configured for flying to Australia and the Pacific islands, seats 214 passengers, and represents the latest innovation in narrowbody jet technology, offering improved efficiency and additional capacity to Air New Zealand’s fleet.

This news comes in the wake of ANZ’s newly retrofitted 787-9 Dreamliners taking to the skies, and the recent announcement of a new jet service connecting Hamilton and Christchurch.

These developments are all part of the airline’s ongoing investment in its network.

A new craft takes to the skies

The first A321neo arrival, ZK-NNH, is due to enter service in the coming weeks.

By the time the second aircraft flies in a couple of months from now, these two new additions will be contributing an additional 70,000 seats per year to the airline’s global network.

ANZ’s chief commercial officer Jeremy O’Brien pointed out how the arrival of the new aircraft signals continued momentum for the airline.

O’Brien said: “These new A321neo are a clear sign we’re investing for the future: boosting our international network and delivering more choice for customers. It’s about doing what we do best: connecting Kiwi to the world and bringing visitors to our shores. We’re eagerly anticipating getting these aircraft in the skies. We can’t wait to share more soon about where they will be flying. Watch this airspace.”

An elegant new addition

Plane spotters and aviation fans can expect a sleek new silhouette on the tarmac, and should keep their eyes on the skies for its arrival at 6.45pm local time tomorrow, 4th June.

The second aircraft is due to arrive in Aotearoa towards the end of this month.

These A321neo join Air New Zealand’s growing narrowbody fleet, which means with these additions, there are nine internationally configured A321neo in the fleet.