AirAsia commemorates 16th Skytrax win with golden livery

As it celebrates its 16th consecutive win from the Skytrax World Airline Awards, AirAsia proudly unveiled a striking gold commemorative aircraft livery today, 19th June.

The exclusive golden aircraft was revealed during a special send-off ceremony at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA T2).

The livery symbolises more than just the milestone win, but it pays homage to the nearly one billion guests who have placed their trust in AirAsia since 2001.

This custom livery, themed Still Winning Still Gold, symbolises the strength, durability and resilience of gold, making it a fitting tribute to the airline’s 16th consecutive victory.

Starting a new chapter

AirAsia’s red and white livery has long stood out in the skies.

Now, with this golden edition, the airline marks a new chapter, one built on resilience, consistency, and world-class service that remains affordable for all.

Likewise, the cabin interior has been enhanced with elegant gold accents to elevate the inflight experience.

To commemorate this golden achievement, AirAsia also launched a special celebratory campaign, featuring great value fares daily along with a Golden Hour Sale from 4PM to 7PM, for 16 consecutive days.

Travellers can snap up promotional fares across the airline’s entire network including exciting destinations such as Johor Bahru, Kota Kinabalu, Da Lat, Krabi, Jaipur, and many more from today till 3rd July, for travel between 2nd July 2025 and 31st March 2026 on the AirAsia MOVE app or the airline’s official website.