AirAsia kicks off Sarawak’s Harvest Festival

AirAsia joined the local community of Kampung Simpok in Kuching, Sarawak on Saturday, 24th May, to kick off the Harvest Festival season with Pesta Sungai Kampung Simpok.

This year, AirAsia proudly stepped in as the official community partner, reinforcing its role as the people’s airline committed to honouring local customs and uplifting underserved communities.

This event is a much-loved annual celebration that brings together villages across the Padawan region through culture, colour, and creativity.

The much-anticipated raft decoration competition was the highlight of the festival, as it is where local communities showcased their identity and craftsmanship.

Building bonds among communities

The airline continues to champion connectivity for all by bridging people, places, and traditions across ASEAN.

Whether in bustling cities or remote villages, the airline remains rooted in its purpose, to be an airline for the people bringing them closer not just through flights, but through shared experiences, values, and culture.

Airline chief executive Fareh Mazputra said: “As an airline built by the people, for the people, we are proud to celebrate this meaningful season of harvest with communities in East Malaysia. Whether it is Hari Gawai or Hari Kaamatan, these festivals are a reminder of our rich heritage and the spirit of togetherness that defines us as Malaysians. Being here with the people of Kampung Simpok reflects what we stand for, connecting people, places and passion in every corner of the region, including those that have long been underserved.”

To mark the celebration, AirAsia brought its signature red to life at Kampung Simpok by decorating the village entrance, main stage, and raft competition area with festive colours and cheer.

The AirAsia Fun Team also added to the energy, performing and engaging with the crowd to highlight the joy of cultural exchange.

To further mark the festivities, AirAsia is offering a limited-time promotion with special fares on flights between Kuching and Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta and several others, starting from just RM119 all-in one way.