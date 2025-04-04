AirAsia MOVE report shows how generational travel comes into play for Songkran

AirAsia MOVE released a new report that shows insights on how different generations of Thai travelers are planning their Songkran getaways.

The report revealed clear distinctions between Gen Z and Baby Boomers in terms of booking behavior, preferred destinations, and travel style.

Based on booking data gleaned during key points in the year, Gen Z travellers are embracing mobile-first, last-minute, and experience-driven travel.

On the other hand, Baby Boomers prefer premium comfort, planned itineraries, and cultural immersion.

Meanwhile, both Gen X and Millennials are likely to choose an experience that combines the best points of either option.

Gen Z is all about spontaneity in travel

Gen Z travelers prioritise flexibility and value-for-money experiences, with 80 percent of them booking their trips via smartphones and 24 percent making last-minute hotel reservations.

It should be noted that around 20 percent of Gen Z travellers opt for solo or backpack travel, seeking independence over structured tours.

The younger generation’s travel preferences are as follows:

Budget accommodations, as up to 30 percent choose hostels, boutique hotels, or capsule hotels;

Unique experiences, since around 70 percent look for nature escapes, hidden cafés, or local workshops;

Chiang Mai is the top domestic destination attracting 30 percent of Gen Z domestic travelers with its eco-hostels, backpacker culture, and outdoor adventures; and

Osaka and Da Nang are the top international picks, opted for because of their good food, pop culture, and adventure activities.

Baby Boomers demand comfort and culture

Baby Boomers, on the other hand, would rather consider well-planned trips, luxury stays, and cultural depth.

Indeed, over 50 percent of travellers over the age of 60 book accommodations at least three weeks in advance, and more than 40 percent stay in 4- to 5-star hotels or resorts.

Boomers’ preferences tend to revolve around:

Packaged tours and pre-planned itineraries which are the choice of over 55 percent of those surveyed;

Full-service stays are de rigueur, as 35 percent prefer accommodations with spas, dining, and transfers;

74 percent of the older generation are into cultural and fine dining experiences;

While Japan and Vietnam are also the top destinations overseas, older folk prefer the old-world charm of Kyoto and Hoi An; and

Bangkok remains the domestic destination of choice thanks to its range of riverside attractions, cultural offerings, and Michelin-starred dining options.

It’s how you book it

The AirAsia MOVE study also noted that Gen Z is 45 percent more likely than Boomers to book stays close to major attractions, seeking convenience and spontaneity.

In contrast, Baby Boomers prioritize tranquil surroundings and personalized services, with 95 percent higher usage of concierge and private tour options.

While Boomers value certainty and structure, Gen Z embraces flexibility and real-time decision-making; thus these two travel styles reflect different life stages and priorities.