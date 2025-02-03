AirAsia Philippines makes the first-ever brand licensing partnership between AirAsia brand co. (Abc), the brand management and IP development arm of Capital and American Tourister, a global luggage and lifestyle brand.

This partnership is a game-changer for travellers to embark on more adventures while making bold style statements with premium, functional travel gear. Beyond enhancing travel aesthetics, the collaboration boosts AirAsia’s presence in the travel community, reinforcing its commitment to making travel accessible and comfortable which makes a real lifestyle upgrade.

“I’m incredibly proud to see the launch of AirAsia’s first-ever licensing deal — a brand that has been built over the past 23 years to stand for value, accessibility, and inclusivity, and is deeply loved by millions of travellers. This partnership with American Tourister marks a significant step in unlocking new growth opportunities beyond aviation, while demonstrating the power of strategic brand collaborations in expanding our reach and building brand loyalty. At its core, Abc. is about monetising the strength of a brand we’ve spent decades building. This collaboration exemplifies how strategic licensing can bring the AirAsia spirit to life in new ways, keeping us connected to people wherever their journeys take them.” Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes said.

Featuring the AirAsia brand, the FunSeeker Collection unites two iconic names in travel and adventure by offering stylish, durable, and vibrant luggage and accessories that cater to the dynamic tastes of Gen Z and Millennials, now available in the Philippines.

The FunSeeker Collection embodies the adventurous spirit of AirAsia with its signature bold colors and design elements, including bag straps inspired by AirAsia’s iconic red seat belts, reflecting a shared passion for travel and innovation.

“We are proud to team up with American Tourister to introduce a product designed for all communities and generations to ensure everyone can explore the world with confidence and ease. At AirAsia, we always put a premium on inclusive air travel. We believe travel should be accessible to everyone, regardless of background or status. The launch of the FunSeeker Collection is a step forward in our mission to make travel an inclusive experience, offering stylish, functional luggage that lets every traveler express their individuality and adventurous spirit. ” Ricky Isla, CEO of AirAsia Philippines.