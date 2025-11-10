AirAsia X marks a milestone in its support of the Malaysian Battalion

AirAsia X marked yet another milestone in its history of supporting the Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT)'s mission.

On Wednesday, 5th November., the airline facilitated the successful departure of its chartered flight from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (SZB) to Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport (BEY), carrying 150 Malaysian Armed Forces personnel from the first group of MALBATT 850-13.

Operated under a special charter agreement between the Government of Malaysia and AirAsia Berhad, this mission underscores the airline's operational capability, reliability and commitment to serving Malaysia beyond commercial operations.

13 years of proud support to the nation

Now in its 13th year of supporting MALBATT peacekeeping missions, AirAsia X remains honoured to play a role in the safe and efficient deployment of Malaysian troops to Lebanon.

Over the course of this year’s deployment, AirAsia X will carry a total of 532 passengers from SZB to BEY and on return flights, comprising MALBATT troops between 5, 9, 13, and 17 November.

This long-standing collaboration reflects the airline’s enduring partnership with the Malaysian Armed Forces and its proud role in facilitating Malaysia’s continued contribution to international peacekeeping under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).