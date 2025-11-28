AirAsia X releases financials for Q3-2025

AirAsia X Berhad reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended 30th September earlier today, 28th November.

The Company recorded turnover of RM803.5 million in Q3-2025, marginally higher than the RM795.0 million achieved at the end of Q3-2024.

This was supported by a healthier fare environment and higher ancillary income, along with a healthy Passenger Load Factor (PLF) of 82 percent.

As part of a deliberate, group-wide network optimisation to prioritise longer-haul widebody flying, the Company redeployed selected shorter and medium-haul routes, including Bangkok, Hong Kong, Amritsar and Perth, to its sister airline, which operates more cost-efficient narrowbody aircraft on these sectors.

According to airline chief executive Benyamin Ismail: “The Company’s performance this quarter signals the resilience of our fare environment, driven by robust demand even during a typically softer travel period. Maintaining an 82 percent PLF was a feat and reflected the strength of our core markets and the effectiveness of the team’s continuous optimisation of our network strategy.”

Key points from the quarter

As a result of this strategic realignment, passengers carried declined by five percent; nonetheless, available seat kilometres were up nine percent YoY as AirAsia X lengthened average stage and improved daily aircraft utilisation to 16 hours, demonstrating the effectiveness of its focus on optimising asset productivity rather than chasing volume.

Meanwhile, Revenue Passenger Kilometres rose seven percent YoY to 4,570 million, buoyed by consistently high PLF on key routes in China and Japan.

Average base fare increased 5% YoY to RM466 in 3Q25 as market demand built up towards the upcoming peak travel season.

Ancillary income remained an important earnings driver, up by five percent YoY to RM280.6 million as ancillary revenue per passenger rose 11 percent YoY to RM273, with duty free sales showing significant improvements against last year.

Net operating profit advanced to RM12.0 million during the quarter versus RM3.0 million at the same time last year driven by favourable fuel cost and stronger local currency.

Consequently, cost per ASK (CASK) dropped by nine percent YoY to 12.68 sen while CASK ex-fuel saw a modest increase of two percent to 6.72 sen.

Profit after tax stood at RM27.8 million compared to RM121.6 million in 3Q24, the latter of which benefited from substantial net foreign exchange gains.