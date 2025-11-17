 Al Habtoor City Presents: Pilates on the Boulevard, A Morning of Wellness and Inspiration

Al Habtoor City Presents: Pilates on the Boulevard, A Morning of Wellness and Inspiration

Embrace the power of movement with a revitalising Pilates session along the scenic Dubai Canal.

Events
Dubai
Join a community of wellness enthusiasts for an inspiring morning that celebrates balance, strength, and serenity in the vibrant heart of Al Habtoor City.

Raise your fitness game this November with an invigorating Pilates session at Al Habtoor City Boulevard. This wellness experience, taking place on Sunday, November 30th, is a chance for residents and visitors alike to embrace the spirit of community and wellbeing with a refreshing morning Pilates session. With the picturesque Dubai Canal as your backdrop, get expert guidance in the art of core strength, stability, and flexibility, followed by exclusive wellness experiences and breakfast options in collaboration with Neera Private Members Club, Fuze Caffè, La Perle, and Al Habtoor Group.

As an iconic lifestyle destination, Al Habtoor City continues to champion community health and fitness by taking part in the Dubai 30x30 Fitness Challenge. Boasting an incredible blend of vibrant restaurants, scenic views, and lively urban energy, the boulevard serves as the perfect setting for participants to move, stretch, and connect in a dynamic outdoor environment that celebrates wellness in every form.

The Pilates on The Boulevard, inspired by Dubai Fitness Challenge, will begin with registration at 7am, followed by an energising Pilates session at 7:45am, set against the tranquil backdrop of the Dubai Canal. Guests can select from three bespoke packages, including a VIP Package for AED 300, offering access to both the Pilates session and the Wellness Morning at Neera Private Members Club, which is complete with breakfast and inspiring keynote speaker sessions; General Admission, priced at AED 200 for the Pilates session only; or a Wellness Breakfast Package for AED 150, granting entry to just the Wellness Morning at Neera.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), launched under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, encourages everyone in the city to dedicate 30 minutes of exercise daily for 30 days. Since its inception in 2017, DFC has inspired millions to embrace active lifestyles, transforming Dubai into a global beacon for fitness and wellness.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of Dubai’s most uplifting fitness movement. Head to Al Habtoor City on November 30th for a morning of movement, mindfulness, and motivation, where wellness meets community by the canal.

What: Pilates on The Boulevard

When: Sunday, November 30th; Registration at 7am; Pilates Session at 7:45am
Where: Al Habtoor City Boulevard, beside Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City

Dress Code: Activewear

Packages:

  • VIP Package: AED 300 (Pilates session + Wellness Morning at Neera Private Members Club with breakfast & keynote sessions)
  • General Admission: AED 200 (Pilates session only)
  • Wellness Breakfast Package: AED 150 (Wellness Morning at Neera, breakfast & keynote sessions – no Pilates session)

 

 

 

