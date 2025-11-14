All Eyes on Doha: Qatar Airways Holidays Scores Big with FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Experiences

Qatar Airways Holidays, the leisure arm of the national carrier of the State of Qatar, has announced the launch of its exclusive travel packages for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025. The tournament, taking place from 1 to 18 December 2025, will unite 16 national teams from across the Arab world in a celebration of football, culture, and regional pride.

The newly unveiled packages aim to provide football fans with a seamless way to experience the event, combining return international flights on Qatar Airways, premium 4- and 5-star accommodation, and Category 1 or Category 2 match tickets for selected fixtures. Guests will also benefit from airport transfers, access to cultural events, and opportunities to explore Doha’s attractions, making it a holistic sports and leisure experience.

Talking about the announcement, Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “Qatar continues to uphold its reputation as a world leader in connecting sports and hospitality. The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 will once again showcase our ability to bring the region together through football, while offering international fans the chance to experience first-hand Qatar’s culture, passion, and excellence. Through Qatar Airways Holidays, we look forward to welcoming travellers from around the world to be part of this unique celebration and experience all the amazing adventures Doha has to offer both in and out of the stadiums.”

The Arab Cup 2025 marks another milestone in Qatar’s growing role as a global sports hub. Following the success of the FIFA World Cup 2022, the country continues to invest in world-class infrastructure and hospitality, blending traditional Arabian culture with modern sporting innovation. With world-renowned stadiums, cutting-edge facilities, and a well-connected transport system, Qatar is positioning itself as the heart of sports tourism in the Middle East.