All Nippon Airways’ NDC content is now on SabreMosaic

Global travel technology firm Sabre Corporation and Japan’s All Nippon Airways jointly announced the global launch of the latter's New Distribution Capability (NDC) content through SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace today, 30th October.

Through this collaboration, All Nippon Airways is now the first carrier in Japan to activate NDC content on Sabre's platform.

According to ANA executive vice-president of customer experience Keiji Omae: “ANA is dedicated to enhancing the overall customer experience, including the purchasing journey. Our partnership with Sabre enables ANA’s NDC initiative to deliver greater reach and more diverse distribution channels to meet customer needs. We are delighted to offer broader choices and more enriching experiences through SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace ”

Sabre’s senior vice-president for airline distribution Chris Wilding likewise enthused: “We’re thrilled to activate NDC content distribution for All Nippon Airways. This achievement represents both Sabre and All Nippon Airways’ commitment to creating new value for the travel industry by innovating how air travel is retailed. NDC is a key pillar of our strategy to provide the content, capabilities and expertise airlines need to create and distribute their offers consistently across channels, and to help agencies access multiple types of content efficiently, at scale.”

Sabre makes the difference

Sabre continues to lead the industry on NDC, with All Nippon Airways joining the industry’s leading NDC portfolio on SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace, alongside traditional content, more than 150 low-cost carriers, two million lodging options, and leading rail and car providers.

The launch further strengthens the two companies’ decades-long relationship, with ANA already distributing its traditional content through Sabre, as well as using its Network Planning and Optimisation technology.

Sabre-connected agencies in more than 40 countries around the world can now shop, book, and service the Skytrax five-star airline’s NDC offers within a single cloud-native workflow that can scale with business needs.